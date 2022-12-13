Read full article on original website
Leopold holds 5th Country Christmas Home Tour
LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs. The community of Leopold, Mo., is hosting their 5th Country Christmas Home Tour where visitors are able to go inside four Christmas decorated homes in the area.
Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
Cape Jaycees partners with Toys for Tots
Midwest Sterilization donates $35,000 to SEMO food bank expansion project
SIKESTON, Mo (KFVS) - Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri food bank’s Feed More campaign, supporting the food bank’s expansion with a second location in Jackson. “This expansion is an important step for the food bank and will allow us to better serve families facing...
Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department
Central Academy moving to new location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools. It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy. The school district said this...
Southeast Mo. State and SIU hold fall commencement ceremonies Sat.
More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday. Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s but with the wind chill its making temps feel like they are in the teens in most areas. Meghan Smith says temps are slowly going to rise into the upper 30′s by this afternoon with some sunshine.
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
Union City High School inducts 5 people into Hall of Honors
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Five people will be inducted the prestigious Union City High School Hall of Honors. The induction ceremonies take place on Tuesday night, December 20. Two of the people being inducted qualified by earning all-state honors, while two others are past standouts of the highly-successful Lady...
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SEMO hires new pitching coach
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Athletics announced it hired a new pitching coach. According to a release from the athletic department, Matthew Kinney is returning to Cape Girardeau to fill the position. He’s taking the place of Dan McKinney, who accepted a job as pitching coach for the Port St. Lucie Mets, the single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
