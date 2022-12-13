ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Robbing The Dead

Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
BORGER, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child

Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
BORGER, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo. According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy