The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
2 dead, 1 injured after Saturday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department reported Tuesday that two people are now dead following the Saturday fire in east Amarillo. The department also reported that another individual who was in the home during the fire is currently in the intensive care unit. According to AFD, crews were called to a […]
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
UPDATE: Canyon Police report missing man found safe
UPDATE: The Canyon Police Department reports that the man who was reported missing Tuesday night was found safe. CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who was last seen in the area of Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital (BSA) in Amarillo on Dec. 8 According to police, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Robbing The Dead
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
abc7amarillo.com
Funeral held for 3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for three teenage sisters killed in a rollover crash near Borger. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed Dec. 7 when their jeep rolled multiple times on Ranch to Market 1319. Jeslyn was...
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child
Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
Amarillo ISD school transforms into a magical winter wonderland
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesa Verde Elementary transforms into a magical winter wonderland for a day. Staff and students of Mesa Verde decorated the entire school with holiday themes in each hall in competition for bragging rights as the best-decorated hallway. This marks the second year of the school’s competition filled with learning and fun […]
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo. According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 […]
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
