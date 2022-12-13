ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid, MO

KFVS12

Midwest Sterilization donates $35,000 to SEMO food bank expansion project

SIKESTON, Mo (KFVS) - Midwest Sterilization Corporation has contributed $35,000 to Southeast Missouri food bank’s Feed More campaign, supporting the food bank’s expansion with a second location in Jackson. “This expansion is an important step for the food bank and will allow us to better serve families facing...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly fire in Parma, Mo. believed to be caused by heater

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators believe a deadly fire in Parma was caused by a heater. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call Sunday night, December 18 around midnight about a camper fire on Broad Street. The camper was next to a house that was being renovated.
PARMA, MO
KFVS12

Operation Christmas Spirit with the Carmi Police Department

For a small southeast Missouri community, it's a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Jaycees partners with Toys for Tots

When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not expecting a $50 gift card coming your way.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Central Academy moving to new location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools. It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy. The school district said this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.

A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State and SIU hold fall commencement ceremonies Sat.

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys.
CARBONDALE, IL
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday. Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.
wpsdlocal6.com

Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement

BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

