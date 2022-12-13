ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Nebraska woman arrested following attempted bank robbery in Council Bluffs

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Council Bluffs) A Nebraska woman was arrested following an attempted bank robbery in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says at 12:03 p.m. today (Tuesday), officers were called to 2421 West Broadway, First National Bank, for a possible robbery in progress. While enroute officers received information that a female suspect had pulled into the business drive thru lane outside of the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. As officers arrived on scene the suspect attempted to leave the area. She was stopped and taken into custody as she drove onto West Broadway.

After being interviewed, 51-year-old Lisa M. Stenberg, of Omaha, was transported to Pottawattamie County Corrections and charged with Robbery 2nd and Theft 2nd. No weapons were found and there were no injuries reported during this incident.

