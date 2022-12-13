Abortion a top issue for GOP leaders in next NC General Assembly session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the state’s leading Republicans said Tuesday he thinks there’s “a pathway” to pass new legislation dealing with abortion as lawmakers prepare to convene a new legislative session next month.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said even as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has made clear he’ll veto new restrictions on abortion, it remains a top issue he wants to address next year.

“I think there’s a pathway for something to be done,” said Berger. “The question is whether or not you’ll see something here like you’ve seen in some other states where the folks on the fringes are so determined to get what they want either abortion at nine months or no abortion at all that that gums up everything and you don’t get anything done.”

Berger said based on conversations he’s had with other senators, he doesn’t think that will occur.

“That is something that’s out there. I would say on the outset that that would represent a failure on the part of the General Assembly if we ended up there,” he said.

While Republicans won enough seats in last month’s election to have a veto-proof supermajority in the state Senate, they fell one seat short of achieving that in the state House of Representatives.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) argues that his party still has a “governing supermajority” and says he’s had conversations with some Democrats about working with his party on abortion and other issues. Republican legislative leaders have not come together on a particular proposal.

State Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Wake), who was just elected to Congress in one of the most competitive races in the nation, said he thinks the message from voters in the election was that Republicans shouldn’t “overreach” on abortion.

“In our race we had a clear choice with a far-right extremist who was wrong on choice. And, we won because of a lot of issues, but that was a main issue that drove folks to come out and vote,” he said. “I hope that this will be an issue that Republicans don’t use to try to divide North Carolina.”

The matter is one of several issues lawmakers plan to address next year. Berger also mentioned the two-year budget plan, income tax cuts, and Medicaid expansion as top priorities as well.

“You can count on there being an effort to move expansion and some of the other things at some point during the session,” he said.

Lawmakers are also considering what to do in light of the attack on the electrical grid in Moore County this month. While investigators have not made any arrests, Berger said he thinks there are steps lawmakers can take even before the investigation finishes.

“I think it helps to have law enforcement complete their investigation, provide us some answers about the why and the how,” he said. “But, I think as far as the hardening aspect of the infrastructure, we should be able to begin the process of dealing with that earlier.”

Duke Energy has not said what security measures were in place before the attack.

Moore said, “Is it hardened as it can be? And is it protected from those who would try to commit terrorism. I mean, that’s basically what that is.”

Some legislators have suggested the potential for stiffer penalties at the state level, though Sen. Berger said he wants to know more first about the motivation behind the attack.

“It’s brought up a need for hardening some of the infrastructure,” said Berger. “You could have half a dozen in multiple counties get hit if folks were so motivated.”

