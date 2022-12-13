Read full article on original website
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WSFA
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink. Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.
WSFA
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
WSFA
‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
WSFA
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
WSFA
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across several states, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings. The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway on March 17. This location is in between two other PNC branches, both within a three-mile radius.
WSFA
Artist to donate painting honoring Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to SUCC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Condolences continue to pour in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died earlier this week at the age of 40. The news of Boss’ death has impacted people around the world. He was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
WSFA
Rainy, gray weather ahead of brutal cold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant blast of arctic cold is the headliner in our current 7-day forecast. That will arrive Thursday night and last through the Christmas holiday weekend. There are some things to discuss before the brutal cold gets here... Namely, a soaking light to occasionally moderate rain...
WSFA
First Alert: Chilly this weekend, frigid by Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Clouds have cleared the region and temperatures will plummet into the 20s and 30s overnight, giving way to a cold start to Sunday. A cold start to Sunday will give way to a chilly afternoon. Highs will again struggle to warm past 50 degrees even with the abundance of sunshine expected. Winds will be noticeable making it feel colder to be outside during the day. Skies will remain clear Sunday night and lows will again dip into the 20s and 30s.
WSFA
No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl. Troy (12-2) closed...
WSFA
MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident. Authorities said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. MPD responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person stabbed. A woman said she received a non-life-threatening stab wound while in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, according to police.
WSFA
Pet owners urged to prep for freezing temperatures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forecasters predict dangerously cold air is headed toward Alabama. While people can escape the freezing temperatures, the Montgomery Humane Society stresses pets are not as fortunate. “There’s so many dogs that, you know, we’re constantly coming across that have no shelter, are on a chain, have...
WSFA
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. “We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members...
WSFA
ASU men’s basketball falls short against Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - Alabama State University Men’s Basketball came up short today against Georgia Tech on the road. The Hornets fell 96-60 to the Yellow Jackets after a dismal first half where the team was only able to put 20 points on the board to Georgia Tech’s 55. The Hornets were able to cut the deficit down to ten points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, making it 21-11. However, the Yellow Jackets pushed that lead back to 23 points with under four minutes remaining in the half.
WSFA
Man shot, killed by Opelika police after ‘knife’ incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Opelika. According to Opelika police, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There, authorities reportedly encountered a 51-year-old man with a knife. Police say an incident occurred which lead to an officer shooting the man.
