ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - Alabama State University Men’s Basketball came up short today against Georgia Tech on the road. The Hornets fell 96-60 to the Yellow Jackets after a dismal first half where the team was only able to put 20 points on the board to Georgia Tech’s 55. The Hornets were able to cut the deficit down to ten points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, making it 21-11. However, the Yellow Jackets pushed that lead back to 23 points with under four minutes remaining in the half.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO