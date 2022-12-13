ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Peru judge denies ousted leader Pedro Castillo's jail appeal

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XK9im_0jhODruB00

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A judge ordered ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody on Tuesday, denying his appeal as authorities build a rebellion case against him.

Supreme Court Judge Cesar San Martin Castro’s decision could further inflame violent protests across the country, where people have been demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of his successor and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress.

Castillo’s nationally televised announcement Wednesday that he had dissolved the Congress by presidential decree was “not a mere act of speech, but the concrete expression of a will to alter the constitutional system and the configuration of public powers,” the judge said.

Later this week, prosecutors plan to seek Castillo’s continued detention for up to three years.

Castillo claimed during his hearing earlier Tuesday that he is being “unjustly and arbitrarily detained” and thanked his supporters for their “effort and fight” since he was taken into custody.

The judge said evidence suggests Castillo was intercepted as he tried to reach the Mexican embassy to seek asylum. He was taken into custody shortly after he was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

“I will never renounce or abandon this popular cause that has brought me here,” Castillo said. Then, in apparent reference to the violent protests over his ouster, he urged the national police and armed forces to “lay down their arms and stop killing this people thirsty for justice.”

The protests have been particularly violent outside Peru’s capital, Lima. The Ombudsman’s Office of Peru on Tuesday decreased to six the death toll from the demonstrations that began Wednesday. The office in a statement said it eliminated one person from the list after the national records' agency determined the individual “does not exist.”

All deaths happened in rural, impoverished communities — strongholds for Castillo, a political neophyte and former schoolteacher of peasant roots. Four of them occurred in Andahuaylas, a remote rural Andean community where the poor have struggled for years and where voters overwhelmingly supported Castillo during last year's runoff election, which he won by 44,000 votes.

Many businesses in that community remained closed on Tuesday, with streets blocked by burned tires, rocks and tree branches. About 3,000 people, including peasants from nearby villages and teachers, again marched calling for Boluarte's resignation.

A smaller group accompanied the coffin of a protester who died Monday of an apparent a gunshot wound.

Shoe store owner Vilma Zúñiga put up a sign that read “Congress is the worst virus. Out with Dina Boluarte,” referring to Castillo’s successor. She and other merchants decided to close their doors, losing potential sales ahead of the holidays.

Attorney Ronaldo Atencio, speaking for Castillo’s legal team, argued that he didn’t raise weapons or organize people capable of overturning the existing government, as Peruvian law requires for someone to be charged with rebellion. He also said Castillo doesn’t present a flight risk, and never sought asylum from Mexico, as confirmed by the Mexican ambassador.

Boluarte, Castillo's running mate and vice president, was swiftly sworn in Wednesday after Congress dismissed Castillo for "permanent moral incapacity."

On Monday, she acceded in part to protesters’ demands, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections to April 2024. She had previously asserted that she aimed to remain president for the remaining 3 1/2 years of her predecessor’s term.

In the streets of Lima, officers have doused protesters with tear gas and repeatedly beat them. Outside the capital, demonstrators burned police stations, took over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, which is a gateway to some of Peru's tourist attractions.

The operator of the passenger train that transports visitors to Peru's world-famous Machu Picchu site suspended service Tuesday. Meanwhile, trailer trucks remained stranded on the Pan-American Highway.

Minister of Defense Luis Otarola Peñaranda said the national highway system would be declared under emergency “to ensure the free transit of all Peruvians.” He said the armed forces will also take over the safety of airports, hydroelectric power plants and other critical infrastructure.

Otarola said government intelligence efforts have concluded that there are “no more than 8,000 (people) nationwide who are causing this disturbance.”

The national police reported that 130 officers have been injured in clashes with demonstrators, according to state media.

Boluarte on Tuesday begged protesters to calm down, explaining that she hadn't sought the presidency.

“I want to make a call to my brothers and sisters in Andahuaylas, calm down, calm down, please,” she said. “I don’t understand why my brothers... rise up against their compatriot Dina Boluarte when I haven’t done anything for that situation to exist or occur.”

She spoke outside a hospital where a girl is being treated for an eye injury caused by a pellet fired during the protests. Boluarte said she had instructed the national police to not use any lethal weapons, “not even rubber bullets,” and that authorities are working to determine who used them to prosecute them.

Boluarte's struggles are not only within Peru's borders. Regional governments have also refused to recognize her as Peru's president.

The governments of Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and Bolivia on Monday closed ranks in favor Castillo. In a joint statement, they expressed “deep concern” over his ouster and detention, said they still consider him Peru's legitimate leader and requested that his human rights be respected and judicial protection guaranteed.

Peru's prime minister, Pedro Angulo, in a statement rejected the four governments' position, which he attributed to an “ignorance of reality.”

____

Associated Press writer Franklin Briceño contributed to this report from Andahuaylas, Peru.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

States appeal to Supreme Court to keep immigration limits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Conservative states pushing to keep limits on asylum-seekers put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the limits are set to expire. But with the immigration restrictions going away on...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Jury selection begins in major 1/6 Proud Boys sedition trial

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jury selection in the seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol began Monday after the judge denied defense attorneys' last-minute bid to delay the trial over action by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ role in slavery and the slave trade, in a speech welcomed by activists as historic but lacking in concrete plans for repair and reparations. “Today I...
WGAU

FTX founder's hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer

Sam Bankman-Fried was headed back to jail Monday after a Bahamian judge cut short a hearing where the disgraced FTX founder was expected to drop his fight against extradition to the U.S. Local news outlets reported that Bankman-Fried’s attorney requested the adjournment because he hadn’t been properly consulted about the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Proud Boys Capitol trial begins as Jan. 6 panel report looms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jury selection in the seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol began Monday after the judge denied defense attorneys' last-minute bid to delay over expected congressional action related to Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso by his side, President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. is looking to expand and strengthen the U.S. relationship with one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that's getting plenty of attention from China. Lasso's...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

Sam Bankman-Fried arrived at a courthouse in the Bahamas early Monday and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Canadian man accused of killing 5 had feud with condo board

TORONTO — (AP) — A 73-year old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building’s electrical room was making him sick.
WGAU

Jan. 6 panel to request Justice Department press charges against Trump: reports

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, is considering asking the Justice Department to pursue multiple criminal charges, according to reports by multiple media outlets, including New York Times. On Monday, the House committee is planning to vote to issue criminal referrals to the DOJ against...
WGAU

Faith leaders prep for border changes amid tension, hope

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — Two long lines of migrants waited for blessings from visiting Catholic priests celebrating Mass at the Casa del Migrante shelter in this border city, just across the bank of the Rio Grande River from Texas. After services ended last week, several crammed around...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Dutch leader pledges 'meaningful' response to slavery report

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is delivering a speech Monday in response to a report on the country's historical role in the global slave trade, prompting reports he may offer a formal government apology. Rutte has said only that his speech at...
WGAU

FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says

Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried was quoted as saying Monday the disgraced FTX founder has agreed to be extradited to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

BRESCIA, Italy — (AP) — An Italian court on Monday was deciding whether to hand over to Belgium a suspect in a big corruption scandal at the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former lawmaker of being part of a criminal gang trying to influence EU legislators on behalf of Qatar and Morocco.
WGAU

Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip Monday to Moscow's ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Putin’s visit to Minsk came hours after...
WGAU

FIFA mostly wins big but loses some trust at Qatar World Cup

Even before an epic final won by Lionel Messi and Argentina, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was calling it “the best World Cup ever” in Qatar. There was clear self-interest to declare the success of a tournament that was politically fraught for most of the 12 years since the wealthy emirate was picked as host by a previous FIFA leadership broadly tainted by corruption allegations.
WGAU

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin visits ally Belarus for talks as drones bombard Ukraine

LONDON — Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as well as a number of other major cities across the country were hit with drone strikes on Monday morning. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited neighboring country and ally Belarus on Monday. And on Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told leaders of Baltic countries on Monday to ignore Russia’s calls for a ceasefire, stating it could be a “false call.” Here are the latest developments:
WGAU

Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal

LONDON — (AP) — The U.K. government's plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, two High Court judges ruled Monday in a victory for backers of the controversial policy. But the judges also said the government failed to consider the individual circumstances of...
WGAU

Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — The government of Cyprus is weighing a proposal for a pipeline that would carry natural gas from Israel to the island nation, where it would be processed and exported by ship to Europe and elsewhere as Russia's war in Ukraine compounds an energy crisis, the Cypriot energy minister said Monday.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy