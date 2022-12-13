Read full article on original website
Penguins Notes: Letang’s Touching Moment, Perfect PK Wins Nothing
CRANBERRY — It was a moment in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room that was too perfect for intrusion. With a locker room full of players going about their business and crusty reporters, young Alex Letang, who is 10 years old, sat in his father Kris’s locker stall practicing his tape jobs.
Malkin Chirps Crosby: I’m Lucky it Was Crosby’s Shot That Hit Me
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sidney Crosby, like most of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fan base, had an immediate reaction after he injured Evgeni Malkin with a shot Thursday night at Florida. It just wasn’t the one that might have been expected. “He said, ‘Next time, I’ll shoot harder,’...
Penguins Locker Room: Thoughts On a Missed Opportunity
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins should have had a major advantage going into the third period of their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday night. They had been off since a 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday night, and figured to be relatively well-rested. The Hurricanes, meanwhile,...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Zucker Returns; Archibald Evaluated for Injury
Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker, listed as being out week to week because of a lower-body injury, went on the ice with skills assistant Ty Hennes a half-hour before the team’s practice was scheduled to begin Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Missing, however, was forward Josh Archibald....
Winning Streak is Over: Carolina Slips Past Penguins, 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is not much separating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina in the Metropolitan Division standings. It stands to reason, then, that there seems to be very little separating them on the ice, either. But if there is an edge so far this season, it belongs to...
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Potential Penguins Trade Fit Emerges; Ties to Hextall
Saturday night, Hockey Night in Canada analyst Jeff Marek put forth a player on the NHL trade block who has ties to Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall and could very well be a fit for the Penguins. Marek reported that the Philadelphia Flyers have made James van Riemsdyk available. Hextall...
Malkin Participates in Practice, Will Play Sunday
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Evgeni Malkin, injured by a Sidney Crosby shot during the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday, is on the ice for the team’s practice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon. Malkin said after practice that he will be in the...
Penguins vs. Carolina, Game 31: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have won seven games in a row, which makes them the hottest team in the NHL. They are, however, only nominally ahead of Carolina in that regard, because the Hurricanes are 8-0-1 in their past nine games in the wake of a 5-4 overtime victory against Dallas Saturday night at PNC Arena. That stretch includes an overtime loss at Anaheim, sandwiched by a pair of four-game winning streaks.
