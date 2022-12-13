ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Locker Room: Thoughts On a Missed Opportunity

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins should have had a major advantage going into the third period of their 3-2 loss to Carolina at PNC Arena Sunday night. They had been off since a 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday night, and figured to be relatively well-rested. The Hurricanes, meanwhile,...
Penguins Wrap: Crosby Thrives, Malkin Lands a Shot

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a pretty light schedule during the eight-day stretch that concluded Sunday. They started with victories at home against Dallas Monday and at Florida Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games before losing, 3-2, at Carolina Sunday. Along the way, they...
Malkin Participates in Practice, Will Play Sunday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Evgeni Malkin, injured by a Sidney Crosby shot during the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-2 victory at Florida Thursday, is on the ice for the team’s practice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon. Malkin said after practice that he will be in the...
Penguins vs. Carolina, Game 31: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have won seven games in a row, which makes them the hottest team in the NHL. They are, however, only nominally ahead of Carolina in that regard, because the Hurricanes are 8-0-1 in their past nine games in the wake of a 5-4 overtime victory against Dallas Saturday night at PNC Arena. That stretch includes an overtime loss at Anaheim, sandwiched by a pair of four-game winning streaks.
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

