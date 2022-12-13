ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

fmarion.edu

FMU graduates first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners

During Friday night’s Commencement exercises, Francis Marion University graduated its first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This program is the newest in a growing list of advanced healthcare offerings available at FMU. The degree coursework is designed to prepare advanced practice registered nurses to be psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners across the lifespan in acute and non-acute settings.
WMBF

Trio of new Horry County Council members sworn in ahead of new year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council welcomed in three new council members Friday, replacing three others ahead of the new year. Jenna Dukes, Tom Anderson and Michael Masciarelli were elected to serve on Horry County Council in November. Outgoing members Harold Worley, Johnny Vaught and Orton Bellamy said their goodbyes earlier this week at the council’s final meeting of 2022.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m. The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach

One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

