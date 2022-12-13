Read full article on original website
fmarion.edu
FMU graduates first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners
During Friday night’s Commencement exercises, Francis Marion University graduated its first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This program is the newest in a growing list of advanced healthcare offerings available at FMU. The degree coursework is designed to prepare advanced practice registered nurses to be psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners across the lifespan in acute and non-acute settings.
WMBF
Trio of new Horry County Council members sworn in ahead of new year
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council welcomed in three new council members Friday, replacing three others ahead of the new year. Jenna Dukes, Tom Anderson and Michael Masciarelli were elected to serve on Horry County Council in November. Outgoing members Harold Worley, Johnny Vaught and Orton Bellamy said their goodbyes earlier this week at the council’s final meeting of 2022.
WMBF
New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
WMBF
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
Club alum, bank executive gives back
South State Bank Senior Vice President and Boys & Girls Club alum Sedrick McCallum presents a $5,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs.Photo byBoys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area.
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
19-year-old unicycling from Maine to Florida passes through Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old from Maine is riding his unicycle all the way down the east coast to Florida and is in the Grand Strand this weekend. Avery Seuter is riding to bring awareness to cycling infrastructure and the East Coast Greenway by raising money for future upgrades to the trail. The […]
WMBF
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
WMBF
Doctors seeing more hospital visits across the Grand Strand amid holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors across the Grand Strand are seeing an increase in hospital visits. They say the reasons vary and are seeing both flu cases and injuries related to holiday activities. Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, said his hospital has seen an...
WMBF
2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m. The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will...
WMBF
‘Makes my heart full’: Nearly 11,000 holiday wreaths for veterans laid at Florence National Cemetery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new record for holiday wreath donations was set Saturday during a ceremony for the Wreaths Across America campaign. Veterans buried at the Florence National Cemetery received their wreaths as those at the ceremony honored them. It also marked the first in-person ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Myrtle Beach
One of the best family destinations on the east coast, Myrtle Beach, SC, is packed with exciting things to do. Start your vacation days off right with a hot and hearty breakfast to get fueled up for a day of fun along the Grand Strand. You’ll find plenty of options for breakfast goodies, from fresh, homemade biscuits and gourmet omelets to stacks of pancakes.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
1 taken to hospital after two crashes in same area on Highway 501 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two separate two-vehicle crashes left one person injured and several lanes of traffic blocked Sunday on Highway 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Highway 501 and Wonderland Drive near Conway, HCFR said. One person was […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
Myrtle Beach hosts 2022’s biggest shopping event at Christmas Village Market
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christmas Village Market on Carver Street, the biggest shopping event of the year, was held Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The event was from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlie’s Place, located at 1420 Carver Street. It was a free event for all to enjoy. Several vendors attended the […]
WMBF
It’s the season giving and these non-profits could use your help
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can give back this holiday season to these charitable non-profits.
