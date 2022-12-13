Read full article on original website
WCTV
Deadly crash closes Highway 19 in north Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Crash Map labeled...
WCTV
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
alachuachronicle.com
Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate Saturday afternoon.
Lake City Police search for missing man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
WCJB
Papa Luigi restaurant will host a fundraiser for a family who lost their son in a hit and run
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, December 20th for the family of 17-year-old Nathan walker. Nathan Walker was killed after a vehicle hit him as he was walking home on southeast 136th street Monday evening. The person in the vehicle fled the scene— and now the family wants answers.
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on collision claims Live Oak man
On Tuesday, a 43-year-old Live Oak man died when his pickup collided head-on with a garbage truck on Country Road 49. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 60-year-old Live Oak man was driving a garbage truck southbound on CR 49 and the pickup driver was northbound at 12:26 p.m. when the two hit head-on in the southbound lane. The crash took place just south of 102nd Street south of Live Oak.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide
A Gainesville man who shot and killed a Waffle House customer in 2019 received a 20-year sentence on Thursday. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 29, entered into a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and five years for carrying a concealed weapon. Hicks shot and killed Craig Brewer on April 17, 2019, at a Waffle House on Newberry Road in Gainesville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi driver dies in 1-10 accident
An Alabama man died when his tractor-trailer left I-10 in Columbia County on Monday and collided with a dirt embankment. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 47-year-old Daleville, Alabama man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound near mile marker 293 at 2:45 p.m. when he traveled off the road onto the right grass shoulder.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City gunfire strikes vehicle
According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers near N. Davis Street heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m. They were unable to identify the source of the gunfire. At 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate property damage involving stray gunfire. The victim told officers they were traveling...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members will discuss their lease with HAECO Americas on Monday evening. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. where they will negotiate lease terms with HAECO leaders. Marion County commissioners will go over their interlocal agreement to fund the Animal Control and Shelter...
alachuachronicle.com
Reputed drug dealer charged with first-degree homicide in November 8 fatal shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis James Butler, 49, who was already in the Alachua County Jail serving a sentence for driving without a valid license, was charged yesterday with first-degree homicide in a November 8 fatal shooting. On November 8, the victim went to Butler’s home at about 1:17 p.m....
WCJB
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County. The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
riverbendnews.org
Suwannee County Fire Rescue battles structure flames
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at approximately 5:49 p.m. Suwannee County Fire Rescue (SCFR) was dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 417. Station One, Station Two, Station Five and Wellborn Volunteer Fire Station 51 responded. According to Suwannee County Fire Chief Eddie Hand, upon arriving on scene at 6:05...
