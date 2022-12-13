LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.

