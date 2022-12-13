Historic Vernon mill destroyed by fire, now being demolished

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews started demolishing a historic mill destroyed by fire in the Rockville section of Vernon.

Flames engulfed the building located at 114 Brooklyn St. just before 2 a.m. Monday. There was a welding company on the bottom floor, but the building was otherwise vacant.

Town officials said the building was constructed in 1893 and first occupied by the James J. Regan Co., which manufactured textiles.

No one was hurt in the fire. Emergency response officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said numerous fire ash and debris tests have tested negative for asbestos.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Vernon fire marshal’s office asks anyone with information, especially video or images of the fire, to call (860) 870-3652.

