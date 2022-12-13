Read full article on original website
Related
Fox caps off terrible World Cup coverage with ‘humiliating’ interview
Fox has been criticized throughout the World Cup for its “terrible” coverage, but its latest promotion of Qatar has soccer fans reeling. The United States remains an untapped source of potential soccer fandom — unlike the rest of the world, the sport has never fully caught on in America.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
585K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1