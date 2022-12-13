Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Barbara J. Moss
Barbara J. Moss, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Ms. Moss was born in Carlyle on March 15, 1939, a daughter of John and Nola M. (nee Litzenburg) Cook. She married Joseph Moss and he preceded her in death.
wgel.com
Bond County Senior Christmas Dinner
Bond County senior citizens are invited to the annual Greenville Police Association Christmas Dinner at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville. The doors open at 10 a.m. Christmas Day and dinner will be served at noon. Santa Claus is also expected to make a visit. Call the Bond County...
wgel.com
Santa Visiting Bond County Communities
The Bond County Secret Santa Society is once again working with fire protection districts in the county to bring Santa Claus through several communities. On Monday evening, Santa will pass through Pocahontas and Millersburg starting at 6 PM. Santa will visit the Shoal Creek district, consisting of Sorento, Donnellson, Walshville,...
wgel.com
GU Women Beat Washington University
The Greenville University Lady Panthers came up with a big victory Saturday afternoon against Washington University in St. Louis. The GU women dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bears 31-20, to record a 79-70 win. It was the first time in 40 years that a Greenville women’s basketball team has...
wgel.com
Saturday Sports Shop Interview: Comets Coach Todd Cantrill
The Greenville Comets enter Saturday afternoon’s game in their own shootout with a 4-5 overall record and a two game winning streak. Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill. In the interview, he praises several players including Carter Snow.
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
wgel.com
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938 in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
wgel.com
Body Of Hillsboro Man Found Near High School
On Friday, December 16, just after 3 PM, the Hillsboro Police Department was notified that a deceased person had been located in a creek near the Hillsboro High School Campus. The Hillsboro Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Conservation Police responded to the scene and located a deceased adult male. The Hillsboro Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene.
wgel.com
Comets Win At Staunton
The Greenville Comets are 2-0 in the South Central Conference after recording a 55-38 win at Staunton Friday night. The Comets never trailed in the game, leading 16-10 after one quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 40-29 after three quarters. The GHS lead reached 19 points several times in the fourth quarter.
wgel.com
Bond County Board Will Meet Tuesday
The Bond County Board will hold its second December meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the courthouse. Board committee appointments are expected to be made, appointments will also be made to the county 9-1-1 board and the Illinois South Tourism Board, and reports will be reviewed. There will also be...
