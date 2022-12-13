On Friday, December 16, just after 3 PM, the Hillsboro Police Department was notified that a deceased person had been located in a creek near the Hillsboro High School Campus. The Hillsboro Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Conservation Police responded to the scene and located a deceased adult male. The Hillsboro Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene.

HILLSBORO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO