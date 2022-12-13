ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

APD officer hit by suspected DUI driver seeing ‘miraculous healing’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwfYD_0jhOCi1p00

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer who was hit and critically injured by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month is making “extraordinary” progress in his recovery.

Officer Robert Golden was chasing a suspect and trying to arrest him in the middle of the street when a car slammed into Golden and the suspect.

Golden was severely injured and sent to Grady Memorial Hospital after the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fellow officers say Golden is making “incredible signs of improvement” since last week.

“Despite Bobby’s extensive head trauma among other injuries requiring surgery, he is now walking,” Officer Chris Mercure said.

They say they expect that Golden will be released from the hospital to continue his journey to recovery from home.

“I have no words other than, Jesus is real,” Mercure said.

Police responded to reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun at a southeast Atlanta gas station just before midnight on Dec. 5.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a man who matched the description provided to dispatch. The officers tried to talk to the man, identified 36-year-old Charles Arnold, but Arnold ran into the woods nearby.

Officers who surrounded the area were able to spot Arnold trying to get away. Police said Arnold then ran onto a city street into oncoming traffic as officers attempted to take him into custody.

Police said Arnold continued to physically resist arrest while in the street.

Channel 2 Action News learned that several cars stopped in the street as the chase was happening. However, Jason Haynes - who is suspected of driving drunk - drove around the stopped cars and hit the officer and Arnold.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Arnold was also injured but is expected to recover. He has been charged with obstruction and three counts of pedestrian in the roadway, among other charges. Haynes is facing DUI charges.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Golden has already raised more than $30,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVVMa_0jhOCi1p00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say

ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight. Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
214K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy