The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (12/17)...A holiday fundraiser & some yuletide basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This weekend before the big holiday features a lot of holiday parties and mall shopping. There are also some big fundraisers too this time of year.
CBS 58
'We are strong': Thousands celebrate first night of Hanukkah at Bayshore Mall
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A week of holiday celebrations. Christmas is seven days away, but the Jewish observance of Hanukkah started tonight, on Dec. 18. It comes at a time when antisemitism returned to the news. Hundreds and hundreds of people came out to Bayshore Mall on Sunday, Dec....
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
CBS 58
Muslim Community Health Center and Anthem Blue Cross Blue shield host winter holiday event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Muslim Community and Health Center, along with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, hosted a winter holiday event today. And there was even a special celebrity guest -- along with music, face painting, snacks and a toy giveaway. Hall of Fame Packers player LeRoy Butler stopped...
CBS 58
Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
CBS 58
'All the love': Pewaukee community throws birthday parade for 5-year-old battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dozens of cars made their way down Lookout Drive on a chilly December night to wish one special little girl a very happy birthday. Delaney Krings turned 5-years-old on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. "This is the least we can do for her," Cindy Perich, a...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Latino family adopts twins, encouraging other Latino families to take the step
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas came early for a Latino family in Milwaukee -- as their legal adoption of twins was made official today. This touching moment sheds light on the importance of adoption -- and especially the need for Spanish-speaking foster parents in Milwaukee County. It was an emotional...
CBS 58
'There's an authenticity to it': Enthusiasts click with classic typewriters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets some local lovers of typewriters sharing and keeping their preferred medium alive. Through regular "type-ins" at Bay View Library the typists of Milwaukee are keeping the bygone media relevant for a new generation.
CBS 58
‘A universal language': West Allis record store is a time capsule of music’s history
WEST ALLIS, Wisc. (CBS 58) — On the corner of 71st St. and Greenfield Ave. sits a time capsule of music’s history. With over 7,000 vinyl albums and 50 years in the community, Record Head has cemented its place as a West Allis staple. The business opened in...
CBS 58
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
CBS 58
Inspired to give back: How some community members are stepping up this holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- After a Milwaukee mail carrier was killed on his route, the community rallied behind postal workers, and one woman was inspired to go above and beyond. "I just saw he was a happy person, a joyful person, and that reminded me of me on the job," Owner of Mercedes Kitchen Mercedes Brown said about 44-year-old Aundre Cross.
CBS 58
32 dogs, puppies welcomed to Wisconsin after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thirty-two dogs and puppies arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 16, after they were rescued from large-scale commercial breeders throughout the south. WHS says volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was made possible by the National Mill Dog...
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 22nd and National
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near 22nd and National. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a local hospital...
CBS 58
Local expert delves into Milwaukee's latest home buying report
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report each month detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Angela Waters, the 2023 chairperson for the group's board of directors and owner of Walters Realty Group at EXP Realty joined us on Monday, Dec. 19.
CBS 58
'Life Time Brookfield' has tips for how to avoid getting a 'Santa Bod' over the holidays
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- So many of us are ready to make New Year's resolutions centered around having better overall health and being more fit. But the folks at Life Time Brookfield say just doing a few things right now before the holidays even begin can really get you pointing in the right direction and ahead of the game.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate double homicide near W. Appleton Ave and W. Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims killed near Appleton and Congress as 23-year-old Benitaz Pinkin, and 26-year-old Kentrell Malone. Updated: 3:46 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, around...
CBS 58
To the rescue: Firefighters rescue dogs from plane crash
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.
CBS 58
Holiday shipping deadlines are here for USPS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shipping deadlines are here for the United States Postal Service (USPS). If you want your package to make it to its destination by Christmas, Monday, Dec. 19, is the last day to send it Priority Mail. But if you're still doing some last-minute shopping, you can...
