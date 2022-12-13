ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 22nd and National

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near 22nd and National. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a local hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local expert delves into Milwaukee's latest home buying report

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report each month detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Angela Waters, the 2023 chairperson for the group's board of directors and owner of Walters Realty Group at EXP Realty joined us on Monday, Dec. 19.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

To the rescue: Firefighters rescue dogs from plane crash

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A plane carrying over 50 dogs crash-landed on a golf course, and a few firefighters met their future pets that very day. It was a snowy day in November when a planned transport of dogs from Louisiana turned into a plane crash. All three people and 53 dogs on the plane survived with only minimal injuries. First responders quickly wrangled the animals that were now roaming Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Holiday shipping deadlines are here for USPS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shipping deadlines are here for the United States Postal Service (USPS). If you want your package to make it to its destination by Christmas, Monday, Dec. 19, is the last day to send it Priority Mail. But if you're still doing some last-minute shopping, you can...
WEST ALLIS, WI

