southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Council to set summer oil and chip program
The Centralia City Council will be asked to approve a $150,000 motor fuel tax budget for this summer’s road rehabilitation and oil and chipping program. The program will allow for 7.58 miles of road to be resealed. The council will be asked to pass a second resolution increasing the...
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
Centralia home receives minor damage in Friday fire
A Centralia home received minor damage in a fire believed to have started in the electrical wiring on Friday. Centralia City Firemen say the Sergio Mendez family of the 700 block of North Beech called the fire department and exited the home after seeing light smoke coming out of the attic.
Police Beat for Sunday, December 18th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old rural Salem man for residential burglary. Zacharia Hodge of Red Stripe Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 48-year-old Robert Wells of Lincoln Street in Carlyle was arrested by Wamac Police for possession of a weapon and on a Clinton County misdemeanor warrant.
Salem City Council to discuss former Selmaville North property
The Salem City Council Monday night will discuss the request of a developer for additional tax increment financing money to tear down the remainder of the former Selmaville North School. Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia earlier received $165,005 in TIF funds to assist in title work and demolition of Phase One....
Lady Cats Knock Off Sullivan, Travel To Wood River Tuesday
The Salem Lady Cats knocked off Sullivan on the road Saturday 50-43. Emma Gregg led Salem with 21 and Alesia Keller added 17. Salem returns to action to close down their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule tomorrow night when they travel to East Alton Wood River for a Cahokia matchup.
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
Xenia teen hurt in one-vehicle crash in rural Iuka (updated 7 am Sunday)
A 19-year-old Xenia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of Omega Road in rural Iuka early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Carli Haskins of County Highway 18 missed a curve near the entrance to Forbes State Park, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled over on its top. Haskins was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and walked to the park campground and office for help.
2022 12/22 – Alice J. Dodson
Alice J. Dodson, 72, of Centralia passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Rural Centralia man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer
A 46-year-old rural Centralia man has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery following altercations with two members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department that came to his home on separate days to handle complaints. Jason Hoffman of Old Salem Road is accused of striking a sheriff’s deputy...
Rural Salem man arrested for allegedly making threat to public official
A 37-year-old rural Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for criminal trespass to a building and making a threat to a public official. Salem Police say Trevor Cannon of Colestock Lane was arrested following an incident at Applebee’s Restaurant around nine Sunday night. The initial call was...
Area hospitals reporting heavy influenza and jump in COVID-19 cases
Salem Township Hospital as well as SSM Health St. Mary’s and Good Samaritan Hospitals say they are all following the national trend of a high influx of flu cases. COVID-19 cases are up, but not to last year’s level. Salem Township Hospital Nurse Executive Lisa Ambuehl says between...
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police made three felony drug arrests on Friday. 54-year-old Kelly Donoho, who had no address listed, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Tammy Williams of Bryan Street in Salem was arrested for unlawful...
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
2022 12/27 – Robert Dean Jamison
Robert Dean Jamison, 97, of Salem, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2022, at Stone Bridge Memory Care in Mt. Vernon. Bob was born February 3, 1925, in Bridgeport, IL to the late V.A. (Jim) Jamison and Nellie Roberts Jamison. He married Virginia Cain on June 6, 1948. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2012. Bob is survived by his son Robert Jamison (Susan) of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Suzanne Meyering of Summerfield, FL; grandson Bill Meyering (Amy) of Denver, Co; Tom Jamison (Chelsea) of St. Louis, MO; his sister Lou Bonnell of Robinson, IL, many nieces, and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his grandson David Jamison, son-in-law David Meyering, and sisters Audrey Johnson, Catherine Maus, and Margaret Wiley.
Cats Drop 7th Straight, Will Host Wood River Tuesday For Finale Before Holidays
The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-9 on the season as they lost their 7th straight game, losing to Freeburg in Salem 65-44. Salem led 6-2 early in the opening quarter, but Freeburg would use an 11-0 run to take the 12 point lead at the break. But the 3rd quarter was the decisive frame as Salem was outscored 19-6. The Cats were led by Connor Tennyson with 13 and Seth Bailey 11. Lane Otten had 19 for Freeburg, Caleb Weber added 18 and Cole Stuart put in 12.
2022 12/20 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Flora Gardens Care Center.
St Elmo Holiday Tournament Finishes Today, Championship: Hillsboro v. Windsor/Stew-Stras
It’s trophy day at the 62nd annual St Elmo Holiday Tournament as well. The day begins with Patoka/Odin taking on Mulberry Grove in the 7th place game at 3pm. CHBC plays Ramsey in the consolation finals at 4:30, St Elmo/Brownstown and Cumberland play at 6pm for 3rd place and then the championship will be at 7:30 with Hillsboro and Windsor/Stew-Stras.
2022 12/21 – Rochelle Baity
Rochelle Baity, age 97 of Flora, formerly of Salem passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Flora Gardens Care Center. Rochelle was born on June 18, 1925 in Salem, the daughter of Cyrus and Flossie (Short) Alderson. On July 12, 1941 she married Orville Baity in Salem, and he preceded her in death.
