Where's Pete? Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys A Second Date With DJ Orazio Rispo In NYC

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson may already be over. The model was seen in New York City enjoying a date with DJ Orazio Rispo , who she had first been seen with in October, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ratajkowski, 31, and Davidson, 29, sparked romance rumors when the pair was spotted together in late November after the comedian's split from ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian .

Hollywood's hottest bachelor apparently couldn't be tamed though. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the duo was taking things slow and had not yet defined the relationship. Now it appears the 31-year-old could have her sights set on a new beau.

This week, Ratajkowski was spotted with a grin on her face as she was seen with the DJ.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail , Ratajkowski looked cozy for the romantic outing and wore a cropped trendy puffer jacket, black scarf, and black jeans. DJ Orazio, who is the son of a luxury New York property baron, wore an all-black ensemble and layered jackets to keep warm.

The pair were caught just a day after a source reported to People that Ratajkowski and Davidson's relationship was taking things up a notch.

According to the insider, Ratajkowski and Davidson, "are going strong and getting a little more serious."

The source elaborated on the attraction between the model and SNL comedian.

"They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise," the insider claimed. "And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

Another close friend to the model added that, "Em is in a great place."

The model turned author is no-doubt enjoying her time as a single woman. Ratajkowski is in the process of finalizing her divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard .

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian in September 2022.

The couple had been wed for four years and had a one-year-old son together, Sylvester .