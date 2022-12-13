An inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) Friday night. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years on charges out of Douglas County that included third-degree domestic assault, theft, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Duckett has a tentative release date of November 21, 2025. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in February 2023.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO