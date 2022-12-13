Read full article on original website
UNL Expected to Confer 1,300 Diplomas This Weekend
One door closes and one door opens for this weekend’s 1,300 graduates of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Undergraduates graduated on Friday afternoon, and those receiving their Masters’ and PhDs will walk the stage at 9 AM on Saturday morning. Pinnacle Bank is home to both commencements.
State’s “Tech Nebraska” Group Aims for Technological Advancement
Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Bryan Slone announced on Friday the formation of Tech Nebraska, a “new, statewide, collaborative organization of tech companies to advance Nebraska as a technology state,” according to Slone in a talk with KLIN News. The organization’s aim is to nurture Nebraska’s tech community and drive collaboration, growth and policy.
Nebraska Completes 2022 Election Audit
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen today announced the completion of the 2022 General Election manual audit. Since 2008, a manual audit has been conducted following each statewide election. This year, the audit was expanded from two to three percent of precincts to 10 percent. The manual audit verifies that the equipment properly functioned on Election Day and was not tampered with at any point following pre-election testing.
VOLUNTEERS URGENTLY NEEDED: Wreaths Across America
The Wreath Across America wreaths were delayed due to inclement weather. Volunteers are needed to unload the semi and lay wreaths on veterans graves beginning at 9am this morning (Monday, Dec 19, 2022). Volunteers are asked to come to Wyuka Cemetery, Vine Street entrance at 9 am. This is a...
Salvation Army Inching Closer To Tree Of Lights Campaign Goal
The Salvation Army in Lincoln is helping make the holiday’s brighter for less fortunate families across Lancaster County. Major Mark Anderson says as of Monday morning they have reached 70 percent of their $625,000 Tree of Lights Campaign goal. Anderson says they are a little behind last year’s totals....
Huskers Rope Cowgirls for Home Win No. 500 in Program History
A monster fourth quarter helped Nebraska women’s basketball reach a sizeable milestone. The Huskers took advantage of a 20-5 final frame to pull away for the 66-39 victory Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The win is No. 500 at home in program history. Nebraska began the game with...
Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To This Week’s Blizzard
Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation Friday for affected counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following this week’s blizzard. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.
Inmate Missing from CCC-L
An inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) Friday night. Keith Duckett did not return to the facility from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced to four to 10 years on charges out of Douglas County that included third-degree domestic assault, theft, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Duckett has a tentative release date of November 21, 2025. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in February 2023.
Two Lincoln Residents Confronted By Gunmen At Front Door
A 39 year old man got a rude welcome after moving into his new house last Wednesday. He called Lincoln Police Friday night saying a man threatened him with a gun at his front door. “Arriving officers spoke to the victim who reported answering a loud knock at the door...
Fatal Waverly Crash on Friday Morning
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office was called to a fatal crash at about 162nd and Highway 6 east of Waverly on Friday. Deputies responded to a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Jetta, which was found in the southbound lane and a semi in the north lane. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
