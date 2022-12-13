Read full article on original website
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
Five robberies, attempted robberies reported in 24 hours in New Orleans; four armed
The New Orleans Police Department has released some startling numbers when it comes to robberies and attempted robberies in the last 24 hours.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Golden Meadow Boat Parade - 2022
The Golden Meadow Boat Parade rolled tonight in Bayou Lafourche – the 2nd-straight year for the now-annual parade. See photos from the night online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
brproud.com
Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
brproud.com
Suspect in truck stop casino armed robbery transferred from another parish jail to Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the eight suspects accused of an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino in September was transferred to the jail in Assumption Parish Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel, 18, of Terrytown. He was arrested in Jefferson...
NOPD investigates a second separate shooting on I-10 in less than a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate through New Orleans East the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her near Louisa Street. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
Jefferson Parish offers temporary housing, tarps for tornado victims, here is how to sign up
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Tornado victims in Jefferson Parish in need of temporary housing can stay at a travel trailer in Bayou Segnette State Park thanks to temporary housing assistance parish officials announce. It is part of a partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government, and the City of Gretna.
houmatimes.com
Houma native to host Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go
Born and raised in Terrebonne Parish, Lerayh Matthews also known as”Gucci”, is preparing for the Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go. The mobile event will take place tomorrow, December 17, 2022 in Houma, Gray, and Gibson. Over 1,000 children have been blessed in the two years that Matthews has held the toy drive. This year, he plans to distribute 500 more gifts to local children in need.
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
Drunk driver handed shorter sentence in 2019 fatal Mardi Gras crash
Tashonty Toney, the man convicted of drunk driving into a group of bicyclists shortly after a 2019 New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, will receive a shorter sentence, a court decided this week.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
fox8live.com
Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested for kidnapping two men at gunpoint in his boat
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man in connection with a disturbance investigation that occurred on December 11, 2022. Wayne J. Ponthieux, 55, of Gibson, was arrested for 2 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, stemming from the incident.
WDSU
The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by tornadoes
KILLONA, La. — The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by Wednesday's tornadoes. A lot of that help came in Killona where an EF-2 tornado ripped through homes. Donations of toiletries, toys and much more were taken to the Killona Volunteer Fire Department where...
wbrz.com
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
