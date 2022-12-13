ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Golden Meadow Boat Parade - 2022

The Golden Meadow Boat Parade rolled tonight in Bayou Lafourche – the 2nd-straight year for the now-annual parade. See photos from the night online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
brproud.com

Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a second separate shooting on I-10 in less than a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate through New Orleans East the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her near Louisa Street. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma native to host Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go

Born and raised in Terrebonne Parish, Lerayh Matthews also known as”Gucci”, is preparing for the Third Annual Toy Drive on the Go. The mobile event will take place tomorrow, December 17, 2022 in Houma, Gray, and Gibson. Over 1,000 children have been blessed in the two years that Matthews has held the toy drive. This year, he plans to distribute 500 more gifts to local children in need.
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested for kidnapping two men at gunpoint in his boat

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man in connection with a disturbance investigation that occurred on December 11, 2022. Wayne J. Ponthieux, 55, of Gibson, was arrested for 2 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, stemming from the incident.
GIBSON, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA

