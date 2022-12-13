Read full article on original website
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Pelican’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Pelican!. Pelican is a two-year-old female lab mix with a ton of energy and curiosity. Pelican is a larger dog weighing in at 60 pounds. She is learning to walk better on a leash. Pelican is friendly...
Truck slams into business on Patterson Avenue
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars but we are told...
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch. Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.
Grand Junction business opens nominations for set of free hearing aids
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction company has decided to give the gift of hearing this holiday season to someone that has experienced hearing loss. High Desert Hearing Center has joined forces with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate professional care and hundreds of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise cannot afford professional hearing care.
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A John Doe found three years ago has been identified with help from the Mesa County Coroner’s Office and Othram, a Texas forensic evidence lab. Through thorough investigation, the man has been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born on March 6, 1949. Larry had...
The cold stays around this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sunshine also has returned after widespread snowfall moved in yesterday. However, temperatures have remained chilly days across the Western Slope. Many locations sit in the upper to mid-20s from Grand Junction to Montrose. Temperatures tonight will continue to stay bone-chilling cold, with many locations having...
Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, in relation to a hit and run that occurred in November. At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, a report was made of a hit and run near Linden Ave. and Highway 50. Officers gained information that a light-colored sedan struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.
