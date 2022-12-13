Effective: 2022-12-19 10:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Waller A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Austin, northwestern Fort Bend, southeastern Waller and northwestern Harris Counties through 1215 PM CST At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fulshear, or near Brookshire, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellaire, Katy, Tomball, Jersey Village, Brookshire, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Spring Branch North, Greater Heights, Mission Bend, Neartown / Montrose, Memorial Park, Eldridge / West Oaks, Fourth Ward, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten, Spring Valley and Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

