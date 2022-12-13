No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO