Ohio State falls out of AP Poll rankings following North Carolina loss
It was a big weekend across the college basketball world. A number of the country's top teams faced each other in various marquee games. This included Ohio State, who faced North Carolina as part of the CBS Sports Classic event at Maidson Square Garden in New York City. On Monday,...
Five Ohio State storylines to follow with Signing Day quickly approaching
National Signing Day is on Wednesday and there are a number of Ohio State related storylines to follow. What happens over the next two days and then on National Signing Day will be very important for the Ohio State football program moving forward. Talent is on the way. The Buckeyes...
49 Buckeyes, including 7 football players, receive Ohio State degrees
Ohio State University held its Commencement ceremony on Sunday for the school's first semester. This saw 49 current and former Buckeye student-athletes receive their degrees. This list of student-athletes included seven players from the football team in wide receiver Kamryn Babb (Master’s in Kinesiology), offensive lineman Adrien Clark (African American and African Studies), running back Marcus Crowley (Human Development and Family Sciences), defensive end Tyler Friday (Communications), defensive end Zach Harrison (Criminology), safety Ronnie Hickman (Human Development and Family Sciences), offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Journalism) and offensive lineman Ryan Smith (Sport Industry)
College basketball rankings: UNC returns to CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 after OT win over Ohio State
UNC picked up a massive win over Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden Saturday, emerging victorious 89-84 in overtime. For UNC's efforts, it lands back inside this week's CBS Sports Top 25 and 1. After leading by as many as 14 points, Ohio State held...
Availability report: Ohio State down two players against North Carolina
No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.
Marvin Harrison Jr. believes he should have won Biletnikoff Award but won't use snub as motivation
Despite the long list of talented wide receivers that have caught footballs at Ohio State, the Buckeyes have just one Biletnikoff Award winner. Many believed Marvin Harrison Jr. would end the 27-year drought this season since Terry Glenn brought home the award given out every year since 1994 to the country’s best past catcher.
