49 Buckeyes, including 7 football players, receive Ohio State degrees

Ohio State University held its Commencement ceremony on Sunday for the school's first semester. This saw 49 current and former Buckeye student-athletes receive their degrees. This list of student-athletes included seven players from the football team in wide receiver Kamryn Babb (Master’s in Kinesiology), offensive lineman Adrien Clark (African American and African Studies), running back Marcus Crowley (Human Development and Family Sciences), defensive end Tyler Friday (Communications), defensive end Zach Harrison (Criminology), safety Ronnie Hickman (Human Development and Family Sciences), offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Journalism) and offensive lineman Ryan Smith (Sport Industry)
Availability report: Ohio State down two players against North Carolina

No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.
