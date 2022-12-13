Read full article on original website
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
San Diego hip hop artists host toy giveaway in Chula Vista
Multiple rappers in San Diego spent thousands of dollars to buy toys and organize a giveaway in Chula Vista for kids in need this holiday season.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
Ramona father speaks out after son battles flu virus complications in ICU
A father in East San Diego County is urging others to get vaccinated following his 10-year-old son's harrowing battle with complications from the flu.
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
El Cajon Police: Girl, 16, found seriously injured in motel room
Police are searching for whoever is responsible for causing a serious injury to a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel.
SWAT standoff ends with suspect not found
A SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley ended with the man deputies were looking for still at large, authorities said.
Concerts and events coming to Snapdragon Stadium in 2023 — so far
The Red Hot Chili Peppers and P!nk will light up the venue in Mission Valley in the next year.
Girl, 17, Badly Injured in Seemingly Random Attack at Chula Vista Bus Stop
A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen...
CHP Reports 1 Dead in Fiery Crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon
A woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said. The crash on the eastbound highway at the 2nd Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim was a woman driving a Mitsubishi...
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista
Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
The Mini Donut Company Setting Up In North County Next
Bite-Sized Desserts Heading to Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Apprehend Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday
December 13, 2022 - LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents on Monday apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the. Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego. Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in...
