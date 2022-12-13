Oklahoma Man Arrested After Using A ‘Black Powder’ Pistol To Shoot At Victim’s Feet

TULSA, OK. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a man in with a black powder pistol, according to police.

On November 25, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home near Woodrow St. and N. Lewis Ave in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The victim said he was walking his dog in an alley near his house when he saw a stray dog and attempted to avoid it.

Police say the victim made a detour, and a man came out of a house nearby holding a gun.

The victim said the suspect pointed the gun in his direction, fired the gun, then went back inside the home.

“The gunshot did not hit the victim, and the victim was not hurt,” said TPD.

When Officers arrived, they attempted to locate the suspect, but he was no longer in the area, according to investigators.

The incident was caught on video, and Officers were able to identify the suspect as Ethan Howerton.

“In the video, the suspect’s gun appears to be a black powder pistol,” said TPD.

On December 8, 2022, officers served a search warrant at Howerton’s home and he was taken into custody.

Police say Howerton admitted to being involved in the incident and said he fired the gun at the victim’s feet trying to scare him off.

A black powder pistol and several other firearms were recovered from Howerton’s residence.

Ethan Howerton was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

