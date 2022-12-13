ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Man Arrested After Using A ‘Black Powder’ Pistol To Shoot At Victim’s Feet

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7GZ6_0jhOAzrM00

TULSA, OK. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a man in with a black powder pistol, according to police.

On November 25, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home near Woodrow St. and N. Lewis Ave in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The victim said he was walking his dog in an alley near his house when he saw a stray dog and attempted to avoid it.

Police say the victim made a detour, and a man came out of a house nearby holding a gun.

The victim said the suspect pointed the gun in his direction, fired the gun, then went back inside the home.

“The gunshot did not hit the victim, and the victim was not hurt,” said TPD.

In the news: Three Suspects Wanted That Walked Out Of Dundee Winn-Dixie With Meat And Beer

When Officers arrived, they attempted to locate the suspect, but he was no longer in the area, according to investigators.

The incident was caught on video, and Officers were able to identify the suspect as Ethan Howerton.

“In the video, the suspect’s gun appears to be a black powder pistol,” said TPD.

On December 8, 2022, officers served a search warrant at Howerton’s home and he was taken into custody.

Police say Howerton admitted to being involved in the incident and said he fired the gun at the victim’s feet trying to scare him off.

A black powder pistol and several other firearms were recovered from Howerton’s residence.

Ethan Howerton was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines , or signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
TULSA, OK
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
148K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy