Former Peabody Police Sergeant Found Guilty Of Violating Restraining Order

A former Sergeant with the Peabody Police Department was found guilty of violating his restraining order, among other charges, by a Salem District Court jury this week.

Brendan O'Brien was found guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order on Monday, Dec. 12, according to Peabody Police on Facebook .

O'Brien was placed on administrative leave following several allegations from a female victim in August 2019, police said. Shortly after he was charged with several crimes and had the restraining order placed against him. O'Brien resigned from his position in September 2020, police said.

"The actions of former Sergeant Brendan O'Brien were inexcusable and unacceptable for anyone," Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin said. "Our department strongly condemns any form of domestic violence and works diligently to support victims of these crimes."