ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Former Peabody Police Sergeant Found Guilty Of Violating Restraining Order

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0Op3_0jhOAZ6a00

A former Sergeant with the Peabody Police Department was found guilty of violating his restraining order, among other charges, by a Salem District Court jury this week.

Brendan O'Brien was found guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order on Monday, Dec. 12, according to Peabody Police on Facebook .

O'Brien was placed on administrative leave following several allegations from a female victim in August 2019, police said. Shortly after he was charged with several crimes and had the restraining order placed against him. O'Brien resigned from his position in September 2020, police said.

"The actions of former Sergeant Brendan O'Brien were inexcusable and unacceptable for anyone," Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin said. "Our department strongly condemns any form of domestic violence and works diligently to support victims of these crimes."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy