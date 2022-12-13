ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data

Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
MARINA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms

Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Union Health Plan Provides Much-Needed Safety Net

For Maria Zavala’s family, there are no easy years. But last year brought the family to the edge of disaster. Zavala, a lettuce worker, is diabetic, and in addition to two other medicines she has to take regularly to control diabetes, she carries an insulin pen. Her 17-year-old son has attention deficit disorder, and she says his doctor told them his depression is one reason why his weight grew dangerously.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Verizon service restored in Monterey County according to company

SALINAS, Calif. — A cell outage that affected Verizon customers Wednesday morning has been fixed, the company reported. An outage map provided by Verizon showed that customers in south Monterey County were most heavily affected by the outage. Posts on local Facebook groups suggest that the outage began overnight.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Nonprofits sue county over Betabel Road node project

San Benito County and its elected board of supervisors violated state environmental protection laws when they approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project proposed next to Highway 101, according to a lawsuit filed last week by two nonprofit organizations. The lawsuit—filed Dec. 9 in San Benito County...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
ATASCADERO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay

The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
MORGAN HILL, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival dies at 88

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The man who put Gilroy, California, on the map has passed at the age of 88. Don Christopher, the founder of Christopher Ranch and co-founder of the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Christopher Ranch, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, per Christopher Ranch. Don was 88 years old at the time of his The post Co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival dies at 88 appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy