nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
KSBW.com
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the country and on the Central Coast
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Respiratory illnesses are rising across the country and on the Central Coast. Doctors have called it the "tripledemic" – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases are on the rise at serval hospitals on the Central Coast. Hazel Hawkins in San Benito...
Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data
Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
KSBW.com
This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms
Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
capitalandmain.com
Union Health Plan Provides Much-Needed Safety Net
For Maria Zavala’s family, there are no easy years. But last year brought the family to the edge of disaster. Zavala, a lettuce worker, is diabetic, and in addition to two other medicines she has to take regularly to control diabetes, she carries an insulin pen. Her 17-year-old son has attention deficit disorder, and she says his doctor told them his depression is one reason why his weight grew dangerously.
montereycountyweekly.com
A pickleball controversy in Seaside has escalated into litigation, and now mediation.
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
KSBW.com
Verizon service restored in Monterey County according to company
SALINAS, Calif. — A cell outage that affected Verizon customers Wednesday morning has been fixed, the company reported. An outage map provided by Verizon showed that customers in south Monterey County were most heavily affected by the outage. Posts on local Facebook groups suggest that the outage began overnight.
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Authorities alerted to cyberbullying incident at Paso Robles school
Paso Robles police say a SnapChat incident earlier this week prompted an effort to educate students and parents of the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.
sanbenito.com
Nonprofits sue county over Betabel Road node project
San Benito County and its elected board of supervisors violated state environmental protection laws when they approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project proposed next to Highway 101, according to a lawsuit filed last week by two nonprofit organizations. The lawsuit—filed Dec. 9 in San Benito County...
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
montereycountyweekly.com
After three emergency calls to Moss Landing battery plants, county and state officials look to plan ahead.
At about 1:30am on Sept. 20, infrared cameras picked up on unusual heat in a Tesla megapack battery at PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery plant in Moss Landing. That signaled an alarm in PG&E’s Fresno operations center, prompting a call to 911. Over the next few hours, firefighters waited as...
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
NBC Bay Area
Inside the Anderson Dam Reconstruction Project in South Bay
The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
Monterey County welcomes a new council member
Monterey County appoints a new council member to fill a seat The post Monterey County welcomes a new council member appeared first on KION546.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
KSBW.com
For the first time in more than a year Central Coast gas prices dip below $4
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices can now be found under $4 which is the first time in more than a year on the Central Coast. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular in California is now at $ 4.51, which is down about 20 cents since last week and 92 cents since last month.
Co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival dies at 88
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The man who put Gilroy, California, on the map has passed at the age of 88. Don Christopher, the founder of Christopher Ranch and co-founder of the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Christopher Ranch, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, per Christopher Ranch. Don was 88 years old at the time of his The post Co-founder of Gilroy Garlic Festival dies at 88 appeared first on KION546.
