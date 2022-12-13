Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi, Argentina Claim Elusive World Cup Title vs. France
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. You have to fight to reach your dream. And you have to sacrifice and work hard for it. Lionel Messi's infamous words during his rise to football superstardom have...
Here Are the Kits France and Argentina Will Wear in 2022 World Cup Final
Les Bleus vs. La Albicelestes -- blue will be in abundance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. France and Argentina are gearing up for what should be an epic finale in Qatar as the tournament reaches its grand conclusion for the 64th and last match on Sunday. The French...
World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final
Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final
Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina
Argentina wins. France is left speechless. After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.
Morocco Fans Celebrate Historic Run Amid Loss Vs. Croatia at 2022 World Cup
Morocco may be going home without a medal, but there's no doubt it won the hearts of the world. The Atlas Lions had a historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals, becoming the first African nation to reach that stage of the prestigious tournament before falling to France in the semifinals 2-0 and losing to Croatia in the third-place game 2-1.
Croatians Celebrate in Zagreb After Third-Place World Cup Finish
This is your moment, Croatia. It wasn't the exact final result the nation hoped for, but third-place is no small feat for the fourth-smallest nation at the 2022 World Cup. After the Vatreni secured a 2-1 victory over Morocco on Saturday, Croatians back home took to the streets for a raucous celebration of flares, fireworks and songs.
Milano Cortina 2026 Games' Sliding Track Costs Up to $82.5 Million
We haven’t even gotten to Paris yet and we are already seeing massive innovation in other parts of Europe as the continent begins to prepare for its stint hosting the Olympics. The Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in 2024, while the Winter Olympics will follow two short...
