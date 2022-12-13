Read full article on original website
Related
City of Monroe announces holiday office closure and trash/transit schedule
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces all City of Monroe facilities will be closed: City of Monroe facilities will also be closed: The holiday trash schedule will be as follows: The Monroe Transit System will halt bus services: The Monroe Transit System will also halt bus services:
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 19th
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/19/2022) Widespread showers are expected across the ArkLaMiss today, with most locations struggling to see highs in the mid 40s through the day. Dramatically colder air returns to the region later this week. An area of low pressure across the northern Gulf will be responsible...
myarklamiss.com
“Mother of Huttig” celebrates 95th birthday on December 16th
HUTTIG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The oldest living resident in Huttig who is affectionally known to the community as the “Mother of Huttig” celebrates her 95th birthday today. “Never thought I’d make it to 95. It’s with his will and not mine… I’m thankful,” explains Lenora Roach.
Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, police learned that a former employee, 38-year-old Jacoby D. Davis, allegedly called the establishment from a block number and […]
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
KTBS
Farmerville neighborhood destroyed by tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. - The town of Farmerville in Union Parish was hit hard by Tuesday's tornadoes. More than 20 people were hurt there when a neighborhood, including an apartment complex, suffered significant damage. The damage is reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road. There were at least 17 tornadoes...
myarklamiss.com
NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
KSLA
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish High School posted on Facebook...
Police arrest Ouachita Parish man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid […]
Monroe woman accused of attempting to set bed on fire while victim lays down; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim who advised them that 30-year-old Laquita L. Dawson allegedly assaulted them. According to reports, Dawson […]
KNOE TV8
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
myarklamiss.com
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
Monroe Police searching for Theft suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for an individual who is wanted for Felony Theft. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the suspect in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
West Monroe Police responds to three-vehicle crash; one driver arrested for DWI
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident on Bridge Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 25-year-old Tanner Sebren who appeared to be under the influence. According to police, Sebren consented […]
19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Domestic Abuse offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Benjamin Ray Collins. Collins has outstanding felony warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation. Collins is described as a White male who stands at six feet and one inch tall, and weighing approximately […]
“Come outside and fight me”: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:54 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue, due to a disturbance. As officers arrived at the establishment, they discovered a male subject using […]
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
West Monroe man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at the home, they made contact with 48-year-old Gregory James Reeder. According to police, Reeder advised them that he […]
Comments / 0