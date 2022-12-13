Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds
BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
Ice storm headed to DC region; freezing rain to make travel dangerous
The D.C. region faces its first significant winter storm of the season — and if you were planning on hitting the roads Thursday morning, you might want to consider alternatives. While the storm that will start Wednesday night won’t be a snow maker, widespread icing on the region’s roadways...
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
Popular DC winery to close, citing safety concerns
Despite its popularity in D.C., the Ivy City area’s City Winery said safety concerns, in addition to an already challenging economic environment, will force it to close its doors as of Jan. 1. “We need to be responsible to our staff, customers and the many musicians, regarding their safety,”...
Rocket Lab set to launch rocket Monday evening
The DMV, weather permitting, has a chance to see a rocket in flight Monday, scheduled for launch between 6 and 8 p.m. EST from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. As stated by Rocket Lab, “Virginia is for Launch Lovers will deploy satellites for leading radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. It will be Rocket Lab’s first lift-off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility — a launch pad developed to support Electron missions from U.S. soil for government and commercial customers.”
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
Silver Diner’s rocky Ballston start (and now a free shuttle)
Rockville-based Silver Diner enthusiastically promoted the opening of its newest location in Ballston — with a ribbon cutting that was attended by members of the Arlington County Chamber of Commerce and the Ballston Business Improvement District — only to have to close the new Virginia location early on its grand opening day Dec. 14.
DC posts its record low unemployment rate
When compared to the states, the District still has one of the highest unemployment rates, but it fell to 4.6% in November, the lowest since at least 1976, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and down from 4.8% in October. Maryland, New Mexico and the District also had the...
Arlington’s Ballston Macy’s site to be transformed into 553 residences
A major redevelopment project is slated to bring more housing and shopping to the current site of the Ballston Macy’s in Arlington County, Virginia. The site will be transformed into a 16-story building, bringing 553 residential units, a grocery store and retail space to the Ashton Heights neighborhood. A total of 12 units inside the new building will be committed to affordable housing.
List: Maryland School Delays & Closures
Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m. Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Fredericksburg deputy, while donning Mrs. Claus costume, saves woman
A deputy with the Fredericksburg, Virginia, sheriff’s office — all while dressed as Mrs. Claus — helped rescue a woman who was attempting to jump from a bridge this week. Lt. Tabatha Merrell had attended Fredericksburg’s Public Safety Santa Run on Tuesday, dressed as Mrs. Claus. While...
