Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
KLTV
Longview police release name of victim in second weekend homicide
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. On Dec. 18 at about 11:48 p.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview Apartments, according to a police social media post. Officers said they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
KLTV
Longview police arrest juvenile suspect in homicide case
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to an assault report on Saturday and found a man dead at the scene. On Dec. 17 at about 9:23 a.m., Longview police were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas St. in reference to an assault that had just occurred. When officers arrived, they located a 52-year-old man deceased inside the residence and identified him as Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview, according to a police social media post. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the post said.
Longview Police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicide investigations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Longview Police said they are investigating two separate and unrelated homicides from over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street on Saturday morning in reference to an assault that had occurred, and officials said they found a body inside the home. The deceased was […]
KLTV
Gregg County Commissioners Court gets upgrades
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioner’s Court has had an upgrade. Not only have they installed new carpet and seating, they now have a high-definition three camera video recording system. The audio system in the courtroom has also been upgraded making the court easier to hear from the audience. Monitors up front now show the speaker’s face while at the podium.
KTBS
Two Carthage teens, one other killed in major Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas - Two teenagers from Carthage were among three killed in a wreck that also injured three others in Lufkin, the Lufkin Police Department said in a press release issued Saturday night. Those killed in the wreck were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of...
KLTV
Overnight shooting in Tyler
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Dain Goudarzi at the holiday ham giveaway at Goudarzi and Young in Longview. Brent Goudarzi’s son and several others are handling out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams on a first come, first served basis. They will have another giveaway at the Upshur Civic Center in Gilmer Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview law firm gives away smoked hams
The Wood County Marine Corps League along with many volunteers were able to lay 677 wreaths on veterans’ gravesites today at Roselawn Cemetery in Wood County. Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST. Just in time for cold weather, students...
KLTV
UPDATE: Warrant issued for Tyler shooting suspect that left one injured this morning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Sherwood, west of downtown after reported gunshots were heard at around 12:30 a.m. According to authorities at least one juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say that his last condition status was stable but critical.
KLTV
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for freeze
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Dain Goudarzi at the holiday ham giveaway at Goudarzi and Young in Longview. Brent Goudarzi’s son and several others are handling out 375 Bear Creek smoked hams on a first come, first served basis. They will have another giveaway at the Upshur Civic Center in Gilmer Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
KLTV
Gregg County grand jury clears Kilgore officer in emergency room shooting
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a fatal shooting that occurred outside an emergency room in November. According to an update provided by Kilgore Chief of Police Todd Hunter, a Gregg County grand jury unanimously decided to return a no-bill in the case involving Sgt. Joshua Bercher.
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
KLTV
Overton Fire Chief Follow Up
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
KLTV
Jacksonville man sentenced to three years in prison in connection with deadly Tyler restaurant shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at a Tyler restaurant, according to Smith County judicial records. 24-year-old Dycorrian Lofton pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lofton was originally...
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
KLTV
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
KLTV
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
KLTV
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
KLTV
Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee
City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Thursday, council members voted to appoint Mickey Hamilton as the new chief of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, effective Friday. Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just in time for cold...
Comments / 0