Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Puppy's Dramatic Transformation Shows How Powerful Love Is
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @Stay_wavy_baby has a dog rescue in Saipan and recently uploaded a touching video of a highly aggressive stray puppy that was abandoned on the beach.
pethelpful.com
Yellow Lab Puppy Sweetly Comforts Dog Sibling Who's Anxious on Car Rides
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. What's cuter, funnier, and even more loving than a dog? Two dogs, of course! We think Labrador Retrievers Billie and Gus are the perfect fur siblings to prove this point, especially after their most recent viral video from their TikTok account-- @billie_and_gus.
pethelpful.com
Man Shares 'Fun Facts' About His Adopted Dogs in Office-Style Icebreaker
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Anyone who spends enough time around dogs will see just how unique each of their personalities can be. Even siblings can be complete opposites in everything but looks! Now, these specific fur siblings may not be genetically related, but they sure can banter like it!
pethelpful.com
Moment Maltese Meets His Puppies for the First Time Is Just Beautiful
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's nothing cuter than a litter of newborn puppies and TikTok account holder @Leo_szen_themaltese posted the sweetest video of her mama dog showing off her new litter to dad when he comes for a visit. Cigars all around!
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
pethelpful.com
Precious Akita Puppy Waiting His Turn to Meet Santa Is Simply Irresistible
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We've decided there's nothing cuter than a long-hair Akita puppy, like the one posted by TikTok account @AkitaChief. But you know what's even cuter than that? A long-hair Akita meeting Santa Claus! Not only is this video simply adorable, it's such a smart idea for puppy socialization too!
pethelpful.com
'Chick-fil-A' Worker's Reaction to Seeing Her Favorite Dog Breed Is Too Sweet
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Going to work is never fun. The hours seem as if they drag on forever. You’re counting down the minutes until you get to go home. The only thing that can make the day better is, like most everything else, a dog.
WATCH: Camel Is Absolutely Overjoyed After Seeing Snow for the First Time
A video of a camel‘s reaction to seeing snow for the first time at his home in California is receiving a lot of attention online. Shelly Murad, who helps take care of the 200-acre sustainable preserve Rancho Grande Ojai with her family, shared footage of Albert the dromedary happily galloping across the snow-covered landscape in Los Padres National Forest. The footage was shared on Twitter.
Camel Jumping for Joy After Seeing Snow for the First Time Wins Internet
Shelly Murad told Newsweek that Albert the one-hump camel "could not contain himself" after seeing the snow.
pethelpful.com
Wife's Emotional Reaction to Surprise Christmas Puppy Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The number of surprises pulled off every year during Christmas time will never cease to amaze us. People go above and beyond to make Christmas miracles happen. That's why this is the most magical time of year. And the reactions from people receiving the surprises are priceless.
pethelpful.com
Spoiled Dog's 'Plea' to Go Shopping with Mom and Dad Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It should come as no surprise that our dogs love us just as much as we love them. They'd go everywhere with us if they could, and--if they're anything like this adorable Maltipoo puppy named Yogi--they'll go to any length to show it. Yogi is practically the king of begging, and he's melted the hearts of over 2.6 million viewers!
pethelpful.com
Golden Doodle Gets the Zoomies While Covered in Mud and the Aftermath Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's happened to all of us. We take our dogs out and it's raining or they play in the mud and we have to figure out how to get them inside and into the bath before they track mud all over our floors or worse, our furniture.
Mom Is Losing the “Say Mama” Battle With Daughter and It’s Too Funny
Little lady knows who she wants...
pethelpful.com
Pig's Funny Way of Demanding Cuddles Is Too Cute to Resist
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Pets have a funny way of asking for things they want. Maybe they'll whine and whine until you cave and give them a treat. Or like our pets, they'll look into your soul until they get what the want, which yes, we do always cave. LOL!
pethelpful.com
Tiny Pomeranian's Meeting with Huge Mastiff Puppy Is Way Too Funny
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A video of a tiny Pomeranian being far too excited to meet a Mastiff at a pet supply store is going viral with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by TikTok account holder @Mastiffboyduo, also makes some important points about how people expect big dogs to behave versus little dogs.
pethelpful.com
Adorable Shih-Tzu Has Zero Chill Over Mom Wrapping Christmas Presents
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. 'Tis the season where every pet parent can play the super fun holiday game of 'Let's try and wrap holiday gifts with my pet in the room.' If you are a cat owner, this means your cat will attack the wrapping as you are unrolling it or lose their ever-loving mind when you try and curl ribbon with a pair of scissors.
pethelpful.com
Dog's On-Point Reaction to 'Buddy the Elf' Is Totally Classic
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As it turns out, we aren't the only ones who love watching Christmas movies. Our dogs are just as equally invested as we are, which warms our hearts. And we think this Rottweiler might be the most invested, and festive, dog of all.
Upworthy
Dad's inner child comes out when he finally gets the puppy of his dreams for his birthday
We've all seen videos of parents giving puppies to their children as a gift but have you seen a dad's heart-melting reaction to getting a puppy from his children? It is wickedly adorable! With his emotional response to getting the dog he'd always wanted for his birthday, a Canadian father won over hearts online and left many "bawling their eyes out." In a video, originally shared on TikTok by the man's daughter—who goes by the username Kelseyhayes._. on the platform—the dad can be seen gasping with excitement and surprise when handed a basket with a Labrador puppy inside.
pethelpful.com
Little Girl Tries to Convince Horse to Take a Selfie in Funny Video
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The joyful innocence of childhood is such a treat to experience, but it's just as magical to watch your child living their own life to the fullest. Just ask @alyciacannell, who caught a glimpse of her daughter trying to convince her horse to take a selfie with her. The young girl had just gotten her first digital. phone, according to the video's caption, so of course, she needed a selfie with her best bud.
Comments / 1