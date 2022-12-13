MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cooler weather has settled into our area, and temps will be below the average most of this weekend. Thanks to cloud cover, Saturday morning will start with seasonable upper 30s. Yet, there will be a few sprinkles that could linger through mid morning. Otherwise, morning clouds will make room for sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s (5-10 degrees below average). Sunday morning, plan for sub-freezing temps into the upper 20s. Highs will manage to reach the low 50s with lots of sunshine.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO