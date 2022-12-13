Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Enjoy Santa Tracker now
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Santa Tracker is now on our news app as well as wtok.com. And it’s not just for tracking Santa Christmas Eve!. You can enjoy games and other fun stuff now, brought to you by EMEPA. Find the Santa Tracker here. Click around the display...
WTOK-TV
Cans for Kids Christmas Party
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Boys and Girls Club of east Mississippi was getting in the holiday spirit while helping in their yearly cans for kids, yesterday. Cans for kids’ ministry held its annual Christmas party Saturday morning to give kids a happy Christmas. Children of all ages had the opportunity to have some holiday fun at the boys and girls club where they received toys, gift cards, and food.
WTOK-TV
First Annual Sonny Rush 5K Walk/Run was a success
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first annual Sonny Rush 5K walk/run and kids fun run was a success Saturday morning. There were over 200 participants in the race, including Santa who jumped in the run!. Callie Waite, daughter of the late Dr. Sonny Rush, organized this run in order to...
WTOK-TV
Highland Park sports ball giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Parks and rec’s annual ‘have a ball’ drive-thru giveaway was today. Hoping every Meridian area child has a ball this holiday season, the city of Meridian’s Parks and Recreation department will once again sponsor its drive-thru giveaway “have a ball.”. Children in...
WTOK-TV
A cold and rainy day awaits
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday. Near or below freezing temperatures across the area throughout the morning. Extra layers are needed if you are heading out the door. We can expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows returning to the 30s. Be sure to grab onto a warm beverage to help keep you warm. Do not leave behind your outdoor pets and plants.
WTOK-TV
Plan for unseasonably cool weather this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cooler weather has settled into our area, and temps will be below the average most of this weekend. Thanks to cloud cover, Saturday morning will start with seasonable upper 30s. Yet, there will be a few sprinkles that could linger through mid morning. Otherwise, morning clouds will make room for sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s (5-10 degrees below average). Sunday morning, plan for sub-freezing temps into the upper 20s. Highs will manage to reach the low 50s with lots of sunshine.
WTOK-TV
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to three men who had been shot. According to Lt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling together in the area of the Hwy....
WTOK-TV
Pizza guy robbed at gunpoint in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. Three juveniles have been arrested according to the Meridian Police Department. A Papa John’s Pizza delivery person was robbed at gunpoint at 3420 36th Avenue according to MPD. Police said the suspects took the victim’s car...
WTOK-TV
MPD needs help finding missing teen
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is in need of the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. Police say 13-year-old Kanella Walk was last seen leaving Magnolia Middle School on November 18. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black dress with a black...
WTOK-TV
Local 12-year-old girl found safe, family thanks all who helped search
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for missing 12-year-old Callie Chatham has come to an end. She has been found safe. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, and many volunteers searched for 12-year-old Callie Chatham for several hours Friday afternoon. She was found in...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police searching for vadalism suspects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Graffiti artists strike again at the same location. The Meridian Parking Garage was vandalized once again. The Meridian Police Department is looking for two men. You can see one man wearing a hoody and one in a t-shirt. The two men were seen driving this gray pickup truck.
WTOK-TV
Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter class in Decatur
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter class for churches and church security teams on Saturday in Decatur. The sheriff’s department and the Department of Homeland Security partnered together to teach the attendees tips that could save lives. Sheriff Pennington said they...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Meridian holds off Hattiesburg; Baum scores 30 for Enterprise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Lady Cats hosted Hattiesburg Friday night. Meridian would find themselves struggling to score after the half but would finally start to put drives together thanks to Eboni Alford and Taleah Anderson. The Lady Cats hold off the Tigers to pick up the win 37-17.
WTOK-TV
West Alabama men’s and women’s hoops top West Georgia
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama men’s and women’s basketball hosted West Georgia in a double header Sunday afternoon. The UWA women’s team would play first. The game was tied at half but the Tigers would be able to lock away a lead in the second half. Junior, Maryanne Logsdon, and senior, Bria Dent, combined for 45 points in the Tigers 61-47 win.
Comments / 0