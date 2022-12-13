Ryan Day Expects Dallan Hayden to Be “A Big Part of This Bowl Game,” Says TreVeyon Henderson Health Update Coming “In The Next Few Days”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Steakhouses In Ohio To Visit During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Eleven Warriors
R.I.P Mike Leach, Bobby's Back, and Iowa Gets Some Familiar Transfers
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Mike Leach was one of the biggest names in college football in the past few decades for a reason. The Pirate introduced innovations to the game that continue to reverberate, and that'll be a part of his legacy as much as his outsized personality and the people who he helped mentor.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Could Become the First Team to Win Every New Year's Six Bowl
In the long history of bowl games, there isn't a college football team that is able to claim a victory in each of the bowls that make up the New Year's Six. With a win in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State would become the first program to have at least one victory in the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls.
Eleven Warriors
Dylan Raiola’s Decommitment Continues Pattern of Annual Twists and Turns in Ohio State Quarterback Recruiting
Over the past month, Ohio State has lost commitments from two quarterbacks while landing a commitment from another. The latest decommitment certainly stings the most as it came from Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2024. Raiola was fully expected to be Ohio State’s quarterback of the future, and replacing him with another quarterback of similar caliber in his class will be no easy task.
Eleven Warriors
Justin Fields Becomes Third Quarterback in NFL History to Rush for 1,000 Yards in A Single Season
Justin Fields has officially joined the 1,000-yard club. The former Ohio State quarterback became just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season when he officially reached quadruple digits for the 2022 season on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Entering Sunday’s game needing...
Eleven Warriors
Paris Johnson Jr. Among Participants in Ohio State’s Senior Tackle
Ohio State held its Senior Tackle on Saturday, and the participants included one notable Buckeye who was not among the players honored on Senior Day. While Paris Johnson Jr. is only in his third year at Ohio State, he is set to graduate from the university this weekend and is widely expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft as a projected first-round pick. Although Johnson has said he will not make a decision on his future until after the season, the picture Ohio State posted Saturday of its Senior Tackle participants seemingly provides a clue into which way he’s leaning.
Eleven Warriors
A Former Georgia QB Reveals Keys for Ohio State to Win the Peach Bowl, Brice Sensabaugh is Sensational and Marvin Harrison Jr. is More Than a Name
Another Monday means another day closer to the Peach Bowl. Before we dive into the Skull Session, is this good?. I'm gonna say that's pretty good. Justin Fields is pretty good. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. HOW TO BEAT THE BULLDOGS. A college football podcast called “SNAPS” on...
Eleven Warriors
Space Facts, 8 Mile, and Tributes to Mike Leach
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. Since we're all freaking out about Ohio State losing the best recruit in the country for his draft class, now is an excellent time to remind everyone that trying to predict the whims of teens in the weeks and months (and sometimes years) leading up to the biggest decision of their lives up to that point is often a fool's errand.
Comments / 0