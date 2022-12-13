Greenville — Mr. George “Red” Melvin Sauls, 91, passed away on December 15, 2022 at his home in Cypress Glen. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:15–1:15 PM at the funeral home.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO