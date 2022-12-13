Read full article on original website
KPD east moved to temporary office building
KPD will no longer be in their offices on Walker Blvd. in north Knoxville. Now they are operating out of the safety building on Howard Baker Junior Ave. downtown.
Knox County Commission to take up amending AMR ambulance contract with new priorities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is set to meet Monday evening to discuss the future of the local ambulance contract with American Medical Response. The county is trying to rework the ambulance response agreement with new, updated priorities. In order to do that, commissioners will be discussing a few resolutions to get the process started.
10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
Historic Emporium Bldg, nearby lot sell for $24.75 million
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 19th century Emporium Building on South Gay Street has sold along with a nearby back parking site for an eye-popping $24.75 million. Boghani Properties LLC, a Knoxville-based business, this week bought the regal 1898 stone building at 100 S. Gay St. along with the parking property owned by developer David Dewhirst at 121 State St.
Knox County reports two-thirds of people in area can't afford to be a homeowner
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated on Dec. 16 to correct the spelling of Hancel to Hancen. Knox County leaders said that according to research, rises in the cost of living in Knox County have caused homelessness to spike across the area. The KnoxHMIS system, which...
Blount Co. Commission to discuss creating Nominating Committee for Blount Memorial Hospital after controversy
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Blount County Commission will consider amending Blount Memorial Hospital's charter to change how its director is nominated after several months of controversy surrounding the hospital's leadership. In June, Blount County leaders wrote a letter to the hospital's board of directors explaining their...
Bar owner says he feels targeted after Pigeon Forge changes liquor rules
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The owner of the "Funky Budha" in Pigeon Forge said his business is down 70% after the city started enforcing a change in the time businesses can serve liquor. Previously, the bar was allowed to serve alcohol until 3 a.m., but the city started enforcing...
Search efforts continue for missing father in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been over a month since David Brett McAfee's loved ones last heard his voice. The 31-year-old father is reported missing and was last seen in late October in Jefferson City. A group of search and rescue teams, led by McAfee's mother, Melissa Gumm, went...
KFD: Four displaced after overnight apartment fire in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD said the 911 call came in around 3:16 a.m. The caller said they had returned home and found their apartment on fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered...
UT: Exciting new projects, advancements to the university for the upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chancellor of the University of Tennessee Donde Plowman announced Saturday some exciting changes that will continue to make the school "reach new heights." With winter break starting for the Vols, Plowman provided solutions for certain areas that have raised questions and concerns for students and...
Knox County report shows lack of affordable housing, eviction are leading causes of homelessness
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, the Knox County Commission started a work session meeting with a report on homelessness across the county. It was presented by Jenny Holden, the director of grants and community development for Knox County. "Obviously, homelessness is a complicated issue and no single report...
10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore. At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek...
Knoxville partners with violence reduction center in Maryland, one of the first cities in the nation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville became one of the first cities in the U.S. to partner with the new Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction. The violence reduction center was created at the University of Maryland, led by Thomas Abt and Rod Brunson. City leaders said the partnership will help them develop evidence-based and community-involved strategies to reduce violent crime in Knoxville.
Knoxville police asking for help to return tombstone found on N. Broadway to family
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has a mystery on its hands after an officer found a tombstone along North Broadway earlier in 2022. "This is not your ordinary request," KPD said Thursday. "In May of 2022, a KPD officer found a tombstone at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on the tombstone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born on January 2, 1896, and died on November 3, 1941."
GSMNP to install safety measures around popular trailhead parking
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures this week to install permanent roadside protection measures. The protection measures will be installed at busy roadside parking locations, the GSMNP said. Drivers should expect the closures on weekdays until...
TVA asking for public comment on draft environmental assessment over Bull Run plant deconstruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority has released the draft environmental assessment for the Bull Run Fossil Decontamination and Deconstruction project in Anderson County. TVA is investigating options for the future of the Bull Run plant. These options include:. Securing and maintaining the plant. Securing and maintaining portions...
County Commission seeks young applicants for new civic engagement program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County high school juniors and seniors interested in seeing what it's like to serve the public and help run county government have a chance to work as a "junior commissioner" alongside elected county commissioners. Knox County Commission is starting a new program and accepting applications...
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them. The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.
