ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Historic Emporium Bldg, nearby lot sell for $24.75 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 19th century Emporium Building on South Gay Street has sold along with a nearby back parking site for an eye-popping $24.75 million. Boghani Properties LLC, a Knoxville-based business, this week bought the regal 1898 stone building at 100 S. Gay St. along with the parking property owned by developer David Dewhirst at 121 State St.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Four displaced after overnight apartment fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD said the 911 call came in around 3:16 a.m. The caller said they had returned home and found their apartment on fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore. At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Knoxville partners with violence reduction center in Maryland, one of the first cities in the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville became one of the first cities in the U.S. to partner with the new Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction. The violence reduction center was created at the University of Maryland, led by Thomas Abt and Rod Brunson. City leaders said the partnership will help them develop evidence-based and community-involved strategies to reduce violent crime in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville police asking for help to return tombstone found on N. Broadway to family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has a mystery on its hands after an officer found a tombstone along North Broadway earlier in 2022. "This is not your ordinary request," KPD said Thursday. "In May of 2022, a KPD officer found a tombstone at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on the tombstone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born on January 2, 1896, and died on November 3, 1941."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

GSMNP to install safety measures around popular trailhead parking

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures this week to install permanent roadside protection measures. The protection measures will be installed at busy roadside parking locations, the GSMNP said. Drivers should expect the closures on weekdays until...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them. The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy