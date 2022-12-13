KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville became one of the first cities in the U.S. to partner with the new Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction. The violence reduction center was created at the University of Maryland, led by Thomas Abt and Rod Brunson. City leaders said the partnership will help them develop evidence-based and community-involved strategies to reduce violent crime in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO