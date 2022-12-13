Read full article on original website
Spike seen in Campbell County mailbox thefts
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a spike in thefts from mailboxes over the past week, heading into Christmas. Sheriff Whit Clark is offering tips for residents to help keep presents and other mail safe:. Check your mailbox daily for mail and take...
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
One arrested in death of woman found after fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
Man arrives at hospital after being shot in NW Roanoke
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
41 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County after chase, crash
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are facing drug charges following a brief chase that ended in a crash, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for a stoplight violation. Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and […]
Vehicle Break-ins on the Rise in Danville
Vehicle break-ins have been on the rise in Danville in 2022 and that trend has continued in December. As of Friday, the Danville Police Department has reported 22 separate incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into and having things stolen out of them. One incident last week saw...
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
Man found shot in SW Roanoke
Barricaded subject in Greensboro taken into custody after ‘nearly 5 hours’: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —One person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home for several hours on Saturday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night, officers came to the 3700 block of Central Avenue after getting a report of a weapons incident. When officers arrived at the […]
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Greensboro man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that the suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As he was trying to […]
Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting
An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
Police arrest suspect after he barricaded himself in a home for more than 7 hours
