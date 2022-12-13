ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Spike seen in Campbell County mailbox thefts

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a spike in thefts from mailboxes over the past week, heading into Christmas. Sheriff Whit Clark is offering tips for residents to help keep presents and other mail safe:. Check your mailbox daily for mail and take...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought. At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One arrested in death of woman found after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Vehicle Break-ins on the Rise in Danville

Vehicle break-ins have been on the rise in Danville in 2022 and that trend has continued in December. As of Friday, the Danville Police Department has reported 22 separate incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into and having things stolen out of them. One incident last week saw...
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfxrtv.com

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Eden Man Arrested in Pittsylvania County Following Shooting

An Eden, NC man was arrested in Pittsylvania County on Monday after fleeing a shooting. At approximately 8:00 am on Dec 12, officers were dispatched to UNC Rockingham Hospital regarding a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult female victim suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
