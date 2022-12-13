Read full article on original website
Worker strikes surged in 2022
There were 374 worker strikes started in 2022 — a 39% increase over 2021, according to a database run by Cornell. Why it matters: Fueled partly by anger over working conditions in the pandemic and spurred on by other labor wins, all sorts of workers — warehouse employees, teachers, nurses, graduate students, journalists — walked off the job.
Extreme winter spells trouble for food insecure
A hunger crisis is deepening for food insecure U.S. households, as they face the fallout of a recent severe winter storm and extreme cold weather conditions likely in the weeks to come. Driving the news: Food insecurity is already a critical problem affecting millions of Americans. Multiple experts tell Axios...
China property bonds soar on bailout trade
Prices for bonds of China's heavily indebted — and financially wobbly — homebuilders have soared in recent weeks. Why it matters: The rally — spotlighted by the Wall Street Journal — suggests investors think China's economic troubles are so great that the government has no choice but to keep supporting key players in the residential real estate market.
Mistrust is back at the center of the cryptoverse
There's something a bit oxymoronic about the idea of a cryptocurrency company. In the wake of the implosion of FTX, crypto is increasingly going back to its trustless roots — a world where companies have a much smaller role to play. Why it matters: FTX's spectacular collapse, and the...
Houston holiday travel reaches pre-pandemic levels
Holiday travel can be a headache, but with some preparedness you can make your flight a little less chaotic. Driving the news: Houston's two airports are expected to exceed 3.4 million passengers on the busiest travel days from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2, according to the Houston Airport System. Last...
The Americans are in charge of the crypto world
The crypto world has been asking a single question for the past decade: Who's in charge here? The answer has now emerged: It's the Americans. Why it matters: U.S. authorities consider the whole world to be under their purview, to some degree. No one else behaves quite like that — so the U.S. ends up being the de facto global regulator.
Workers' return to the office has stalled in Atlanta
Data: Placer.ai; Chart: Axios Visuals Nearly three years after COVID upended the workplace in the U.S., signs point to a new normal starting to set in — and the old way of swiping an access badge five days a week could be gone for good.What's happening: Workers' return to the office has stalled in Atlanta and across the country as employees and employers since workers and bosses have found a groove with hybrid work, according to an analysis of foot traffic from Placer.ai.Why it matters: Offices and office workers help shape the look, feel and economy of cities. Dialing down...
Arizona home building nosedives amid recession concerns
Home building has decreased dramatically in metro Phoenix amid concerns about a recession. Why it matters: As reported previously, the Valley has a housing shortage. That hasn't stopped people from moving here, but the lack of supply has pushed prices upward and out of reach of many families. What happened: Builders ramped up construction during COVID-19 because of heightened demand, hitting numbers not seen since before the Great Recession. Yes, but: When the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates earlier this year and buyer demand cooled, builders pulled back immediately.By the numbers: According to the Arizona Commerce Authority, October saw...
Antibiotic, drug shortages highlight America's supply chain problems — again
Health systems and pharmacies are running out of antibiotics like amoxicillin and other commonly used drugs just as the worst flu season in more than a decade is colliding with RSV and a rebound of COVID cases. Why it matters: It highlights the U.S. vulnerabilities, yet again, when it comes...
Starter homes are more affordable in Detroit than most other cities
Data: Point2Homes; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsDetroit is one of only four large U.S. cities where renters could recently afford a starter home.An analysis by the real estate website Point2Homes considered "starter homes" properties valued in the lower one-third of all available homes for sale.Why it matters: The city offers relatively affordable home buying opportunities at a time when higher housing costs nationally present obstacles for first-time buyers.In September, a typical Detroit starter home cost $48,129.Reality check: Some homes for sale under $50,000 are foreclosures. Others need a lot of work to be liveable.By the numbers: In October, Detroit renters made 31%...
Dallas renters can't afford starter homes
Dallas renters earned 68% of the income they would need to afford a starter home in October, according to an analysis by real estate website Point2Homes. Researchers considered "starter homes" properties valued in the lower third of available homes for sale. Why it matters: Higher mortgage rates and housing costs...
This Twin Cities PR firm tried — and loved — a four-day workweek
A prominent Twin Cities public relations firm is extending its four(ish)-day workweek pilot after a four-month trial produced positive effects. The big picture: Companies across the globe are experimenting with shorter, more flexible schedules in light of employee burnout concerns and a tight labor market.The approach remains relatively rare — including in the Twin Cities — but has gained steam since the pandemic.Zoom in: Minnetonka-based Media Minefield rolled out its own spin on the idea in August, encouraging its roughly 50 employees to fit their work into the equivalent of four days. What happened: The company surveyed employees after the...
Goldman Sachs layoffs planned: Thousands of workers to lose jobs
Goldman Sachs is poised to lay off several thousand employees as the bank preps for an uncertain economic environment in 2023, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The move is emblematic of the newly cautionary approach that companies are taking as they head into...
