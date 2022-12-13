Data: Placer.ai; Chart: Axios Visuals Nearly three years after COVID upended the workplace in the U.S., signs point to a new normal starting to set in — and the old way of swiping an access badge five days a week could be gone for good.What's happening: Workers' return to the office has stalled in Atlanta and across the country as employees and employers since workers and bosses have found a groove with hybrid work, according to an analysis of foot traffic from Placer.ai.Why it matters: Offices and office workers help shape the look, feel and economy of cities. Dialing down...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO