Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Argentina Vs. France: 2022 World Cup Final Live Updates
After a thrilling 120 minutes and a penalty shootout, Lionel Messi and the Albicelestes lifted the World Cup Trophy. Messi scored two goals, plus a shootout socer, to claim his first World Cup title in what was his final appearance. On the other side, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé had a hat-trick in defeat.
NBC San Diego
Andrés Cantor Iconically Announces Home Country Argentina's World Cup Victory
Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny. Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.
NBC San Diego
Sergio Aguero Celebrates World Cup Win With Argentina, Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero might not leave Qatar with a medal, but the Argentine squad made it clear he is part of their championship team. The 34-year-old appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final
Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
NBC San Diego
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
NBC San Diego
Croatia, Morocco Trade Goals in Opening Minutes of Third-Place Game
Center backs, now's your time to shine. Two center backs got their respective nations on the board -- both through headers -- in the Croatia-Morocco third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Croatia got the scoring started in the seventh minute via Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old breakout...
NBC San Diego
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
NBC San Diego
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
Comments / 0