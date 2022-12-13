Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Andrés Cantor Iconically Announces Home Country Argentina's World Cup Victory
Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny. Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi, Argentina Claim Elusive World Cup Title vs. France
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. You have to fight to reach your dream. And you have to sacrifice and work hard for it. Lionel Messi's infamous words during his rise to football superstardom have...
NBC San Diego
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
NBC San Diego
Twitter Erupts to Rollercoaster Argentina-France World Cup Final
The 2022 World Cup final was everything we could've hoped for and more. Dubbed a matchup between PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the two superstars were absolutely unstoppable for Argentina and France and gave everyone a reason to look forward to the future of soccer. Argentina dominated...
NBC San Diego
These Are the 10 Players to Watch in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The pain on Kylian Mbappé’s face said it all. As the 23-year-old French superstar collected the Golden Boot Award, his walk off the stage saw him go past the one thing he got inches closer to hoisting a second time – the World Cup trophy. Just four...
NBC San Diego
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
NBC San Diego
This Santa Ana Man is Making Everyone Dance in Qatar
If you’ve been following the World Cup, you may have seen or heard of that one Mexico National Team fan who has gained international attention. Yair "El Travieso," a Santa Ana resident, traveled to Qatar to celebrate the World Cup with thousands of fans from all 32 national teams with one special device: a very large speaker.
NBC San Diego
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
