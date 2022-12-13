Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny. Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.

