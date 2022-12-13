ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Thrillist

Southwest Is Testing a Boarding Change That Will Affect Traveling Families

For some reason, boarding a plane is always way more complicated than it needs to be, and it can be even more complicated if you're traveling with children. Southwest Airlines plans to address this with a new program allowing families with children to board first. The first version of this program will be launched in Atlanta at the top of next year, Travel + Leisure reports. These changes will be made slowly, through a phased approach.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence

A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
TODAY.com

How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA

Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
BoardingArea

The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Freethink

Startup unveils flying taxis expected to soar over NYC in 2025

Archer Aviation has just unveiled its first production aircraft: Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. United Airlines plans to use the startup’s aircraft to ferry customers to and from local airports as soon as 2025. Flying taxis: Experts predict that nearly 70% of the world...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dcnewsnow.com

Best gift for frequent fliers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have that friend or family member who’s always on the go and can’t stop racking up the frequent flier miles?. Products that make that next vacation or business trip a little easier are sure to earn high marks...

