Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Testing a Boarding Change That Will Affect Traveling Families
For some reason, boarding a plane is always way more complicated than it needs to be, and it can be even more complicated if you're traveling with children. Southwest Airlines plans to address this with a new program allowing families with children to board first. The first version of this program will be launched in Atlanta at the top of next year, Travel + Leisure reports. These changes will be made slowly, through a phased approach.
Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence
A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TODAY.com
How to bring homemade foods through airport security, according to the TSA
Whether you’re planning a trip to visit loved ones or taking a vacation, you might be contemplating bringing a few of your favorite foods along like a treasured recipe or baked goods. If it’s a road trip, then all you really need to do is to stow your perishable...
Woman's Scary Story Is a Stern Warning for Solo Female Travelers
You always have to be vigilant when traveling alone.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Travelers can snag $25 one-way flights during JetBlue’s flash sale
The airline is celebrating its best economy class win at the TPG Awards. JetBlue is celebrating its win for best economy class at The Points Guy Awards by offering $25 one-way flights on Thursday. The airline received an Editors’ Choice Award for best economy class at the 2022 TPG Awards....
13 stranded strangers went on a road trip after their flight was canceled. Here's what happened
What do you do when your evening flight is canceled, you really need to be somewhere in the morning and there are no other available flights?
Bride Expecting Guests to Pay $6,000 for Flights to Wedding Abroad Dragged
The average guest to a destination wedding abroad will spend $2,623, so one Mumsnet user wrote, "I wouldn't go and it's best to say now."
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
How I used my credit card’s trip insurance to save nearly $300 after my flight home was delayed
If your flight gets delayed — or worse, canceled — you can often rely on your credit card's built-in protections to make sure you're not out added expenses. Here's how one traveler saved $273.
Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites
The Better Business Bureau is warning about vacation and travel scams during the holiday season. It's important to research the company before choosing the one with the best price.
Freethink
Startup unveils flying taxis expected to soar over NYC in 2025
Archer Aviation has just unveiled its first production aircraft: Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. United Airlines plans to use the startup’s aircraft to ferry customers to and from local airports as soon as 2025. Flying taxis: Experts predict that nearly 70% of the world...
dcnewsnow.com
Best gift for frequent fliers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Have that friend or family member who’s always on the go and can’t stop racking up the frequent flier miles?. Products that make that next vacation or business trip a little easier are sure to earn high marks...
Comments / 0