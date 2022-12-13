ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Dons Fur Cowboy Hat in Wintery Snaps

By Devon Forward
 6 days ago
Gotham/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner took a hike in the snowy mountains, and she made sure that she was wearing the right clothes, without sacrificing style.

The 27-year-old wore jeans with an extremely puffy dark green jacket, topping it off with a brown fur-covered cowboy hat.

The model shared a bunch of photos from her trek through the snow on Instagram without a caption, letting the pictures speak for themselves.

Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian, commented on the photo, "Kendall Nicole!!!!! Can you be any cooler, prettier, sweeter, amazing?!?! Ugh I am obsessed with you."

Her close friend, fellow model Gigi Hadid, simply wrote, "😍."

"🥹 my cute cute cuuuute friend 🥹," commented singer and friend of Jenner, Justine Skye.

The Bachelor's Kiarra Norman was one of many people to specifically call out the hat, saying, "the hat is such a vibe."

One follower said, "Okey but the winter cowboy hat??? It's everything 😍😍😍."

"Omg this hat," said another.

Recently, Jenner had an event with friends to promote her tequila brand, 818 Tequila, and the guests included Skye, Jaden Smith, and many more.

She captioned the post, "happy nights with @drink818."

In an interview with W Magazine, Jenner touched on her priorities and balancing modeling work alongside her business.

The 27-year-old said: "Modeling has been a part of my life for a really long time. There was a time when it was my highest priority and focus. I love that I’m at a place now where I can compartmentalize different aspects of my life."

She went on, saying, "I’m heavily involved in growing my businesses and giving them a lot of attention, and I love being able to be on set for things that I love doing. At a certain point, it was all moving so fast, but now I feel like I can really appreciate it a lot more and be super present."

