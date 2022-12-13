DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are now legitimate playoff contenders after winning their sixth game in seven weeks and getting back to .500. This weekend, Detroit went on the road and beat a fellow desperate playoff hopeful, the New York Jets. After starting the season 1-6, the Lions have found a way to get back to 7-7, and now they’re just a half-game out of the final playoff spot.

