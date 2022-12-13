Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Australia Sets 18 National Records At 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) With Australia playing host to the Short Course World Championships for the very first time, the home nation fielded the best roster it has in recent memory to the competition and they produced the results to show for it. Australia sent a stacked 36-member roster that featured the...
swimswam.com
Daiya Seto Becomes First Person to Six-Peat at Worlds With Gold In the 400 IM
SCM (25m) World Junior Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021. Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010. 2021 Champion: 3:56.26, Daiya Seto (JPN) With his win in the 400m IM, Daiya Seto made history on Day 5 of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, becoming the first person to six-peat in an event at Worlds–in either short course or long course.
swimswam.com
Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024
SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next Short Course Worlds would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Championships: Day Five Marks A Series of ‘Firsts’
SCM (25m) With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fewer than 2 years to go, several swimmers made their marks in the short course arena on day five of the 2022 Short Course World Championships. This penultimate day of action brought a host of ‘firsts’ as we near the conclusion of the competition in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Day Six Scores + Final Results
Now, what we've all been waiting for: the final standings from the 2022 SC World Champs Pick'ems contest. Current photo via World Aquatics. The final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships is in the book. That means it’s time for the final scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. There were ten events in which finals were competed on day six of the meet, marking one of the busiest days for Pick’ems.
swimswam.com
Torri Huske on Pre-World Record USA Ready Room Energy: “It’s Unmatched”
SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.
swimswam.com
After Breaking Finger in Prelims, Sunwoo Hwang Overcomes Pain to Defend 200 FR Title
SCM (25m) Sunwoo Hwang broke his finger at the finish during Sunday morning’s 200 freestyle prelims, where he barely snuck into the final as the eighth qualifier, but the 19-year-old South Korean battled through the pain to defend his Short Course Worlds title with a gold medal out of lane 8.
swimswam.com
Mewen Tomac Takes Down Men’s 200 Back French Record from 2009 with 1:49.61 in Prelims
SCM (25m) During the last prelims session of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, Mewen Tomac took down a super-suited French record in the men’s 200 back that had stood untouched since 2009. The 21-year-old Tomac clocked a time of 1:49.61, shaving .28 seconds off the...
swimswam.com
Ilya Kharun Clocks 49.03 SCM 100 Fly To Break World Junior Record
SCM (25m) In the finals of the men’s 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, 17-year-old Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun took silver with a time of 49.03, breaking the world junior record in the event. The previous world junior record was set by China’s Li Zhuhao, who swam a 49.53 at one of the 2017 FINA World Cup stops.
swimswam.com
Aussie Women Break National, Oceanic Records En Route To Medley Relay Silver
SCM (25m) The final women’s event of the 2022 Short Course World Championships saw the Americans take the 4x100m medley relay in World Record-setting fashion. The United States fired off a winning time of 3:44.35 to get under their own previous WR mark of 3:44.52 set 2 years ago.
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks After Historic 50 Free Win: “It Means A Lot to See This Come to Light”
SCM (25m) In the same session that Daiya Seto made history for becoming the first swimmer to six-peat at Worlds, Jordan Crooks also wrote his name into the history books by giving the Cayman Islands their first-ever World Championship medal with his win in the men’s 50 freestyle. He...
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25m) The fifth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs in Melbourne will feature finals of the 4×50 medley relays, 400 IM, 800 free, and 50 free. There will also be semifinals of the 100 fly and 50 breast. Jordan Crooks could make history tonight in the...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Swims 54.05 100 Fly To Break SCM World Record By Nearly Half A Second
SCM (25m) Maggie MacNeil just did significant damage to the world record in the short course 100-meter fly. In the finals of the 100 fly at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, MacNeil swam a time of 54.05 to win, taking down Kelsi Dahlia‘s old world record time by 0.59 seconds—a massive margin in a 100-meter length event. The race marked her second individual world record of the meet, as she previously broke her own world record in the 50 back during the finals of that event.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Becomes #2 Junior All-Time in 200 FR, Breaks Romanian Record – 1:40.79
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) In the final of the men’s 200 free, Romania’s David Popovici clocked a personal best time of 1:40.79 to set a new Romanian record, while narrowly missing Matthew Sates‘ World Junior Record time of 1:40.65.
swimswam.com
Hwang Sunwoo Scares Biedermannn’s World Record With 1:39.72 SCM 200 Free
SCM (25m) Out of lane 8, 19-year-old South Korean swimmer Hwang Sunwoo put on a show in the men’s 200 free at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, dominating the race and clocking a 1:39.72 to win. He was under world record pace for nearly 175 meters of his race, and becomes the third-fastest performer of all-time—just 0.35 seconds off Paul Biedermann‘s super-suited world record time of 1:39.37 from 2009. He is also just 0.02 seconds off of Yannick Agnel’s textile world record from 2012.
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold
SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Swims 7:29.99 800 Free To Break Championship Record
SCM (25m) GOLD: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – 7:29.99 (Championship Record) In the first-ever men’s 800 free race at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri won in a time of 7:29.99 to break the championship record. The previous championship record is listed as a 7:30.31 from the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which the time that Paltrinieri took his 1500 free out in at that meet. However, Paltrinieri’s name is not attached to the old championship record time, as “BEST TIME” is listed next to championship record on results pages.
swimswam.com
Sydney Pickrem Scratches 400 IM, Shaine Casas Out of 100 Fly on Day 5 of SC Worlds
SCM (25m) On paper, Sydney Pickrem should have been the favorite in the women’s 400 IM. The 25-year-old Canadian owned the best time in the field at 4:23.68, which ranks her as the ninth-fastest performer of all time. Pickrem also boasted the quickest time this season with a 4:26.66. But after scratching the event at the 2021 Olympics, 2021 Short Course Worlds, and 2022 Canadian Trials, history repeated itself at the 2022 Short Course Worlds.
swimswam.com
American Women Break World Record In 4×100 Medley Relay With A 3:44.35
SCM (25m) In the final women’s event of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, the American quartet of Claire Curzan, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass broke the world record in the 4×100 medley relay with a time of 3:44.35, beating out the old standard of 3:44.52 that was also set by the United States.
