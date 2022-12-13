SCM (25m) Stanford sophomore Torri Huske is walking away from Melbourne with 7 medals, 4 gold and 3 silver. In addition to winning the 50 back and contributing to the winning 200 free, 400 medley, and mixed 200 medley relays, she also swam on the 2nd place 400 free and 200 medley relays and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. Huske takes us through her meet, including routines she uses to help her with a busy event schedule and what breaking her first (and 2nd) world record was like.

1 DAY AGO