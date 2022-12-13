Read full article on original website
WBIR
Morristown Humane Society needs donations
The Morristown, Hamblen Humane Society are currently treating some of their puppies for parvo. They are asking for donations to help with treatment and testing.
Knox County Commission to take up amending AMR ambulance contract with new priorities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is set to meet Monday evening to discuss the future of the local ambulance contract with American Medical Response. The county is trying to rework the ambulance response agreement with new, updated priorities. In order to do that, commissioners will be discussing a few resolutions to get the process started.
Mental health experts say around 42% of people in Knox County have mental health issues
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee said that around 42% of people in Knox County have documented mental health issues — around two out of every five people. Around the holidays, those mental health issues can become more intense. They may cause people...
WBIR
Search efforts continue for missing man in Jefferson Co.
The search continues for David McAfee who has been missing since late October. A group of search and rescue teams went looking for clues on where he might be.
WBIR
TBI: Silver Alert issued out of New Tazewell
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman missing from New Tazewell. TBI said Shirley Hall may be traveling in a light blue Toyota Camry.
WBIR
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
WBIR
KPD east moved to temporary office building
KPD will no longer be in their offices on Walker Blvd. in north Knoxville. Now they are operating out of the safety building on Howard Baker Junior Ave. downtown.
Knoxville accepting grants for youth violence programs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville announced organizations could start applying for its annual youth violence prevention micro-grant programs. They first announced the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program, which is meant to help create engagement activities and job opportunities for young people during Spring Break across Knox County schools, between March 13, 2023, and March 17, 2023.
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
TBI: 75-year-old woman from Claiborne Co. located safe in Kentucky
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — UPDATE: Shirley Hall was located in Kentucky and is safe, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Shirley Hall from New Tazewell Saturday night. Hall is 5'7", with gray hair and...
WBIR
1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KFD responds to Montgomery Village apartment fire 'suspicious in nature,' one person in custody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the 1100 block of Cook Drive in South Knoxville Monday afternoon, at around 2:07 p.m. They said the fire was in the Montgomery Village apartment complex. They said when crews arrived, they saw some heavy fire from the front of the building and worked to stop all flames from the apartment it started in.
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
WBIR
Ukrainian family celebrates the holidays in Knoxville with the help of friends and strangers
A mother and her young children fled war-torn Ukraine bound for Knoxville. Now, she is rebuilding their lives while her husband fights the Russians.
UT: Exciting new projects, advancements to the university for the upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chancellor of the University of Tennessee Donde Plowman announced Saturday some exciting changes that will continue to make the school "reach new heights." With winter break starting for the Vols, Plowman provided solutions for certain areas that have raised questions and concerns for students and...
WBIR
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
WBIR
Pigeon Forge bar says it lost 70% of its business
This summer Pigeon Forge changed its rules: banning liquor sales after 1 a.m. A local bar owner explains why he doesn't think the city's enforcement is legal.
10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore. At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek...
Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said. American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman. After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according...
