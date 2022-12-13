KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the 1100 block of Cook Drive in South Knoxville Monday afternoon, at around 2:07 p.m. They said the fire was in the Montgomery Village apartment complex. They said when crews arrived, they saw some heavy fire from the front of the building and worked to stop all flames from the apartment it started in.

