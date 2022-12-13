ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Knoxville accepting grants for youth violence programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville announced organizations could start applying for its annual youth violence prevention micro-grant programs. They first announced the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program, which is meant to help create engagement activities and job opportunities for young people during Spring Break across Knox County schools, between March 13, 2023, and March 17, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1-year-old found safe, man taken into custody after Amber Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 1-year-old who was the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Amber Alert Monday morning has been found. Roberto Godinez III was located safe, according to the TBI. Roberto Godinez II, who the 1-year-old was thought to be traveling with, was taken into custody later...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFD responds to Montgomery Village apartment fire 'suspicious in nature,' one person in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the 1100 block of Cook Drive in South Knoxville Monday afternoon, at around 2:07 p.m. They said the fire was in the Montgomery Village apartment complex. They said when crews arrived, they saw some heavy fire from the front of the building and worked to stop all flames from the apartment it started in.
KNOXVILLE, TN
10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore. At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek...
GATLINBURG, TN

