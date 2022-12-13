ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox, Justin Turner agree on contract for near $22M

The Red Sox have an agreement with former Dodger infielder Justin Turner as they’ve signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal worth $22 million deal. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo confirmed Joon Lee’s ESPN report. Lee tweeted:. “Third baseman Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement...
