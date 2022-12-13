Lionel Messi Becomes First Player To Win 10 World Cup Player Of The Match Awards

Messi was named as the official Player of the Match following Argentina's win over Croatia on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi was named as the official Player of the Match following Argentina's win over Croatia on Tuesday.

The award, presented by official tournament partner Budweiser, was given to Messi after he scored and assisted in Argentina's 3-0 victory .

Messi is now the first player in World Cup history to receive 10 Player of the Match awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won seven, while former Holland winger Arjen Robben won six of the gongs during his career.

Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Luis Suarez have all won five each.

Four-time winners include Harry Kane, Neymar, Eden Hazard, Miroslav Klose, Keisuke Honda, James Rodriguez, Wesley Sneijder, Thomas Muller and Park Ji-sung.