What Mike Leach meant to BYU football

FILE - Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline as Utah and Washington State play a college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Leach, who graduated from BYU and faced his alma mater in 2012 as Washington State’s coach, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. He spent the past three years as Mississippi State’s coach. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While Mississippi State coach Mike Leach never played or coached at BYU, he certainly had an influence at his alma mater.

That’s the message BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe and Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shared on Tuesday, after the news that Leach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.

Leach, 61, graduated from BYU in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in American studies, and he also had family attend the school.

He and his wife Sharon had four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

What did BYU officials say about Mike Leach?

“I am devastated to hear of Mike’s passing. Mike was a BYU alum and has been a friend of ours for many years. His daughter and son both worked in our athletic department while BYU students and were incredible young people. We love the Leach family, and we offer our constant prayers and sincere condolences at this time,” Holmoe said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Mike’s connections to BYU and our football program is strong. He is a strong branch of the LaVell Edwards coaching tree. He didn’t play football at BYU but could see the possibilities for his coaching future by learning LaVell’s system. His success on the field is matched by his joy for life and the many people like me, who call him friend.”

“Peace and love to the Leach family. ’Til we meet again, Coach.”

Sitake later shared his own statement, saying, “We are all trying to process the news of Mike Leach’s passing today. My deepest, heartfelt condolences are for the entire Leach family. I truly enjoyed and appreciated my friendship with Mike. His son Cody also worked with me on our staff.

“Mike has left us way too soon. We will all feel his missing presence as an exceptional coach, leader, father, husband and friend and as one of the biggest personalities in our game. Much love!”

What were Mike Leach’s connections to BYU?

Leach played rugby for BYU during his time at the school.

Jarom Jordan, “BYU Sports Nation” co-host, shared Tuesday that Leach’s ties to the rugby program ran deep, even years later.

Leach, known for his charismatic nature, was a head coach at Texas Tech (2000-2009), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22) during his 21 years as an FBS head coach, where he compiled an overall record of 158-107.

He adopted the Air Raid offense, which can trace its roots back to former BYU coach LaVell Edwards.

Leach played his alma mater BYU just once — BYU beat Washington State 30-6 in Leach’s first game as Washington State’s head coach.

In 2012, ahead of that matchup, Leach shared with the Deseret News what he learned about coaching from his time at BYU — and that included watching team practices with then-Cougars assistants Roger French and Norm Chow.

“It influenced me directly and specifically — the core of a lot of the things we do offensively, in general the philosophy of attacking the whole field,” Leach said. “(LaVell Edwards) has had an impressive legacy.”