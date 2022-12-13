ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Winter Events to Add to Your Calendar

There are so many fun family events throughout Central Indiana to attend during the holidays. We’ve gathered up a list of our favorites to help you find special experiences your whole family will enjoy. Check out single-day town events, Santa visits, light displays, free museum days, or special touring performances. Spend this holiday season making memories together as a family.
