Read full article on original website
Related
Fun Winter Events to Add to Your Calendar
There are so many fun family events throughout Central Indiana to attend during the holidays. We’ve gathered up a list of our favorites to help you find special experiences your whole family will enjoy. Check out single-day town events, Santa visits, light displays, free museum days, or special touring performances. Spend this holiday season making memories together as a family.
The Indiana Rail Road’s Santa Train is Coming to Bargersville
The Indiana Rail Road is rolling its vintage red Santa Train into towns across Indiana again for its 32nd year, and Bargersville’s Santa Train stop is one you don’t want to miss! The town in Johnson County south of Indy is Santa’s first stop on Friday, December 2, and will include fun treats, live reindeer, a Christmas Market, and more.
Indy with Kids
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
844
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.https://indywithkids.com/
Comments / 0