PC commissioners move forward with ward redistricting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City wards will soon be changing . Commissioners held a final reading to redistrict wards following the 2022 census.

In the new maps, Ward 2 in Glenwood will increase in size. If plans are approved Ward 2 will stretch to Frankford Avenue. It will also expand between 11th and 19th Street.

Every ward needs to be within five percent of the average ward size which is about 8,200 people. City officials say Ward 2 will now be about 7,800 people.

“We had one (ward) that dipped down where I guess we had to be close to like 8200 per ward and I think one was 6,600,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “So we had to expand that ward to get it up to about 78 and change to get it close enough to 82 so it would be equal.“

All wards must be similar in size because of the 1965 Voting Rights act. New districts will be implemented before municipal elections in April. City officials said new polling sites will also be enacted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.