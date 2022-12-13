Scathing report details sexual abuse, other issues at Tennessee DCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released scathing report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office outlines issues with the state’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) including widespread sexual allegations, a “crisis” of a lack of case managers and children sleeping in offices.

The Comptroller’s Office claims that DCS failed to investigate 34 out of 211 claims of sexual abuse and sexual harassment that happened in residential facilities in 2021.

“DCS has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of sexual abuse, assault, misconduct, harassment, or rape within residential facilities and must act to protect all children in their care. Our review of management’s response to sexual abuse and sexual harassment allegations, however, disclosed that DCS did not investigate all reported incidents of suspected sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, or consensual sexual activity between children living in residential facilities,” the audit said.

The audit goes on to state that DCS has not developed an effective and efficient process to respond to sexual abuse and harassment allegations to keep children in residential facilities safe.

Along with those cases, the Comptroller mentioned 37 reports of potential consensual sexual activity between children in residential facilities.

The DCS said deemed those cases not to be sexual abuse or harassment and therefore did not investigate any of those claims, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

“Although these acts were not considered sexual abuse or sexual harassment, they may indicate a lack of supervision at the facilities, which the department has a duty to investigate. The department’s policies did not clearly indicate when consensual activity among youth indicates a lack of supervision by a facility,” the Comptroller’s report said.

The Comptroller goes on to say Tennessee faces a “crisis-level” shortage of long-term placement options to meet every child’s need. Some of those children in temporary settings are sleeping in office buildings, according to the audit.

“In our survey of case managers across the state, one theme that emerged in their responses was the challenge that they had finding long-term placements for children, especially those with a higher level of need. Case managers across the state expressed similar statements to those in Figure 7,” the audit reads.

“Figure 7″, mentioned in the audit, illustrates that there is a severe lack of foster parents and that DCS has no placements for children.

One photo included in the report shows a child’s sleeping area inside of a Shelby County Regional Office Building.

According to the Comptroller’s office, one child slept in an office for 24 nights during the time period between April 22 and July 4 of 2022.

Another crisis the Comptroller’s Office points out comes in the DCS’s staffing.

“Management’s inability to fill vacant positions and failure to adequately address increasing turnover has created a staffing crisis and resulted in overworked and exhausted case managers serving children in a chaotic environment,” the audit said.

The report also claims that case manager’s exceed the state maximum for average caseloads and prohibits case workers from giving the attention and resources to their children and those children’s families.

Data presented by the Comptroller’s Office states that there was 9,041 children in DCS custody as of July 2022, a seven percent increase in the past four years. However, the number of case managers has declined by 17 percent over that time.

The Comptroller’s Office also said that DCS can not ensure timely dental and medical screenings for children, that stricter background checks are needed to protect children from unsafe employees and volunteers and more.

